Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Are 'Fired Up' to Make 'Practical Magic 2'

Nicole Kidman is eager to dive into filming Practical Magic 2 alongside her longtime friend Sandra Bullock.

Kidman encouraged Bullock to shed her conservative image and embrace a bolder persona both on-screen and off, a report claimed.

"Sandra, Nicole and their respective teams are pretty fired up to make Practical Magic 2, and it's not just going to be a nostalgic retread of the first movie; it's going to be a reinvention and hopefully more of a 'water cooler' kind of movie that gets people talking," the insider revealed, emphasizing the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated sequel.