Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Are 'Fired Up' to Make 'Practical Magic 2'
Nicole Kidman is eager to dive into filming Practical Magic 2 alongside her longtime friend Sandra Bullock.
Kidman encouraged Bullock to shed her conservative image and embrace a bolder persona both on-screen and off, a report claimed.
"Sandra, Nicole and their respective teams are pretty fired up to make Practical Magic 2, and it's not just going to be a nostalgic retread of the first movie; it's going to be a reinvention and hopefully more of a 'water cooler' kind of movie that gets people talking," the insider revealed, emphasizing the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated sequel.
The source pointed out that the "biggest difference" in this sequel is the inclusion of a female director. "They'll have free reign to explore the kind of adult and interesting issues that Nicole especially has been fond of during her many recent streaming projects and films," the insider noted.
"This is going to be a Practical Magic for the people who made Big Little Lies a hit," the insider continued. "Sandra loves that Nicole has this edgy sensibility she wants to bring to this project, which is going to be one big metaphor for women rediscovering their sexuality later in life."
While The Blind Side actress plans to delve into those themes, the characters will maintain their distinct personalities. "Sandra is going to continue to play the shyer and more bookish of the two," the insider added. "That said, they both want to look hot as h--- in this movie, on the movie poster and on the red carpet when they're out promoting it."
Though embracing a s--- image doesn't come naturally to Bullock, she is ready to invest the time in the makeup truck and wardrobe trailer for this project.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They're both all-in on this and if anything, they wished it happened a lot sooner," the insider revealed. "It's been pretty exciting how fast this sequel has come together and how the press and fans have been so supportive."
The Babygirl actress confirmed that both she and Bullock would reprise their roles in Practical Magic 2 during an interview. "There's a lot more to tell, which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this,'" she told People at the time.
On May 6, the Warner Bros Instagram account shared a bewitching teaser announcing the release date for the eagerly awaited sequel. "Tooth of wolf and morning dew / something old and something new / let the spell begin to mix," Bullock and Kidman echoed in a voiceover. "September 18, 2026."
"The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return," the network captioned the clip. "Rewatch the original Practical Magic now streaming on MAX."