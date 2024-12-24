or
Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry Finalize Divorce 5 Years After Filing

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry began dating in 2011.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce is finally complete.

A new report stated the pair's split was finalized on December 19, five years after they first filed the paperwork in 2019.

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce was finalized on December 19 after filing in 2019.

The stars were legally separated in October 2021, which is also when they agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old son, Rhodes.

Neither party asked for child or spousal support.

The exes share physical and legal custody of son Rhodes.

Gilbert, 49, had filed for divorce — listing irreconcilable differences as the cause — in December 2019 after marrying in 2014.

"It’s life, man. Life is happening and you’re witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will get to witness it and I’m not … I’ve had incredible journey and I’m still on an incredible journey," Perry, 59, said to a reporter in 2020 of the split.

"That doesn’t mean … things that end doesn’t mean they’re over or they’re bad. It’s just you’re evolving into a different place and that’s kind of how I’m looking at it," the musician explained.

The stars began dating in 2011.

Sara Gilbert

The same year they were officially separated, Perry, 59, privately battled b----- cancer.

Fortunately, the cancer was detected early, to which she told People, "I feel so lucky because there’s so many women that don’t get that opportunity."

Perry only found out while preparing for elective b----- reduction surgery, as the diagnosis came after tissue was sent to the lab post-surgery.

"My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live," the rocker shockingly revealed. "And I would’ve never found it, and I would’ve never done anything about it when I started feeling off, because I would’ve thought it was because of my mom and the stressful situation I was under."

The former spouses were declared legally separated in 2021.

The health woes came as the singer was in the midst of filming her documentary Let It Die Here, which released earlier this year.

"The hammer was on me, and this happened in real time. I remember calling [director] Don [Hardy] and going, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’" Perry recalled. "And he’s like, ‘Well, do you want to talk about it?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we’re in it. Let’s just do it.’"

The star then chose to undergo a double mastectomy.

The ordeal helped Perry see things in a new light, sharing, "I’ve always had this thing where I just want to be the best. So much f---ing pressure to be the best. But now I’m like, I just want to be the best at who I am. And that takes a lot of pressure off."

People reported on the divorce being finalized.

