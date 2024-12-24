Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry Finalize Divorce 5 Years After Filing

A new report stated the pair's split was finalized on December 19, five years after they first filed the paperwork in 2019.

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce was finalized on December 19 after filing in 2019.

The stars were legally separated in October 2021 , which is also when they agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old son, Rhodes .

Gilbert, 49, had filed for divorce — listing irreconcilable differences as the cause — in December 2019 after marrying in 2014.

"It’s life, man. Life is happening and you’re witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will get to witness it and I’m not … I’ve had incredible journey and I’m still on an incredible journey," Perry, 59, said to a reporter in 2020 of the split.

"That doesn’t mean … things that end doesn’t mean they’re over or they’re bad. It’s just you’re evolving into a different place and that’s kind of how I’m looking at it," the musician explained.