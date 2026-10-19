Sara Haines Says 'The View' Changed Her Political Opinions and Has Made Her 'More Liberal and More Conservative on Different Issues'

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On a recent edition of The View, co-host Sara Haines revealed that her years on the show alongside a diverse array of opinions have caused an evolution of her own stances.

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'This Show Has Made Me More Liberal and More Conservative on Different Issues'

Source: MEGA Sara Haines revealed that working on 'The View' has affected her view of topics such as immigration.

“This show has made me more liberal and more conservative on different issues,” said Haines, who describes herself as an independent. “One would be I’ve become more liberal on immigration. Immigration was one of my conservative takes because I looked at it unemotionally: ‘We’ve got to fix a system that’s been broken for decades. We have these sanctuary cities where the rules apply here, but not here.’ And it didn’t make sense to my logical mind.”

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'It Has Forced Me to Swing Almost to the Other Way Completely'

Source: MEGA Sara Haines (left) said that she's learned new viewpoints from co-hosts such as Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But recent events have changed her mind: “Watching what’s happened and how far it can be taken with ICE and the kind of grabbing people out of their homes… it has forced me to swing almost to the other way completely on that.” Haines’ statement came in agreement with co-host Ana Navarro, who said she rejects the idea that people can’t change when presented with new information.

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Source: MEGA Sara Haines agreed with co-host Ana Navarro about change.

“I think this idea that if you’re born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you’re born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat is intellectually lazy,” she said. “Because that means that when you’re looking at candidates and when you’re looking at races, the only thing that matters is whether it’s an R or a D behind the name.” She noted that she is a registered Republican, but doesn’t allow that to dictate all her choices. “So I was like that. I would vote down-the-ballot Republican,” she said. “Since I became a citizen, 2016 was the first time that I voted for a Democrat. I voted for Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. Yeah, and it was a hard thing to do, but it liberated me because I no longer feel chained to one party or another, and it’s forced me to look at what candidates stand for.”

Source: MEGA Sara Haines spoke about change in response to Joe Rogan.