or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > sara haines
OK LogoPolitics

Sara Haines Says 'The View' Changed Her Political Opinions and Has Made Her 'More Liberal and More Conservative on Different Issues'

Image of joy behar, whoopi goldberg, sara haines, and alyssa farah griffin
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines reflected on being part of the talk show.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On a recent edition of The View, co-host Sara Haines revealed that her years on the show alongside a diverse array of opinions have caused an evolution of her own stances.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Show Has Made Me More Liberal and More Conservative on Different Issues'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sara Haines
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines revealed that working on 'The View' has affected her view of topics such as immigration.

“This show has made me more liberal and more conservative on different issues,” said Haines, who describes herself as an independent. “One would be I’ve become more liberal on immigration. Immigration was one of my conservative takes because I looked at it unemotionally: ‘We’ve got to fix a system that’s been broken for decades. We have these sanctuary cities where the rules apply here, but not here.’ And it didn’t make sense to my logical mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

'It Has Forced Me to Swing Almost to the Other Way Completely'

Image of Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines (left) said that she's learned new viewpoints from co-hosts such as Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But recent events have changed her mind: “Watching what’s happened and how far it can be taken with ICE and the kind of grabbing people out of their homes… it has forced me to swing almost to the other way completely on that.”

Haines’ statement came in agreement with co-host Ana Navarro, who said she rejects the idea that people can’t change when presented with new information.

MORE ON:
sara haines

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sara Haines
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines agreed with co-host Ana Navarro about change.

“I think this idea that if you’re born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you’re born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat is intellectually lazy,” she said. “Because that means that when you’re looking at candidates and when you’re looking at races, the only thing that matters is whether it’s an R or a D behind the name.”

She noted that she is a registered Republican, but doesn’t allow that to dictate all her choices. “So I was like that. I would vote down-the-ballot Republican,” she said. “Since I became a citizen, 2016 was the first time that I voted for a Democrat. I voted for Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. Yeah, and it was a hard thing to do, but it liberated me because I no longer feel chained to one party or another, and it’s forced me to look at what candidates stand for.”

Image of Sara Haines
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines spoke about change in response to Joe Rogan.

The conversation came in the context of Joe Rogan’s recent interview with Michael Douglas, in which Rogan revealed some of his disappointment with the policies of Trump, whom Rogan has supported in the past.

"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out not to be real," Rogan said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.