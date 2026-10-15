Politics Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump Betrayed Voters With 'No More Wars' Promise as He's Pressed by Michael Douglas Over Past Support for President Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE,MEGA Oscar-winner Michael Douglas reversed roles and put Joe Rogan on the spot over his Trump support. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During his Wednesday, October 14, appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas put host Joe Rogan on the spot regarding his current stance on President Donald Trump, asking him pointedly how he feels about the president "now" following a series of recent policy disagreements. Rogan, 59, who famously endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, responded with a longer critique of Trump's second-term actions, highlighting a growing rift over major foreign-policy choices. Rogan emphasized that many voters feel deeply betrayed. He noted that a core motivation for his audience voting for Trump was the failed promise of "no more wars.”

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'I Do Not Like This Iran War'

Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE Podcaster Joe Rogan has wavered in his support of Donald Trump.

"I do not like this Iran war in any way, shape, or form," Rogan, who called Trump "psychotic" over the war, stated. He added that the conflict has "gotten really out of hand" and gone against what voters expected. “What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real,” Rogan said. “Like one of them was the ‘No wars.’ Well, look, we’re at war with Iran, so that wasn’t real. The other thing was closing the border. That is real. But then with that, then you have ICE... It’s wild to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus. You train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the f------ city streets and put a mask on your face,” Rogan said. Douglas, 82, a prominent pro-Israel Democrat who has been vocal against Trump, agreed with Rogan that entering into the conflict was a significant mistake.

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'Our Country Is Flirting With Autocracy'

Source: MEGA Actor Michael Douglas has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

“Right now, our country is flirting with autocracy,” he told IndieWire last July. “Let’s just say that our president’s name has been mentioned enough,” he added. “The news speaks for itself. I am worried, I am nervous. And I just think it’s about the responsibility not for someone else to look out for us but for us to look out for each other.” While Rogan expressed his disappointment with Trump's current administration, the conversation also touched on his previous issues with the Democratic Party, which he claimed "lost him" over policies like COVID-19 vaccine mandates and border control. Despite venting frustration for several minutes over the flagship policies of Trump's second term, Rogan ultimately stopped short of saying definitively whether he regrets his 2024 vote.

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Joe Rogan Turned on Donald Trump Over Iran War

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan said he feels betrayed by Donald Trump, who reneged on his promise to keep America out of new wars.

“If you want me to support all these terrible f------ ideas just because I would be a good person and I’d be a Democrat, like no, it doesn’t make any sense,” Rogan said. “That’s how I felt.” Rogan emphasized that his initial support for Trump was mostly based on the failed promise to keep America out of wars.

'We Were Voting for No More Wars'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's anti-war stance was a major reason Joe Rogan and many supporters voted for him.