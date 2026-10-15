Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump Betrayed Voters With 'No More Wars' Promise as He's Pressed by Michael Douglas Over Past Support for President
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
During his Wednesday, October 14, appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas put host Joe Rogan on the spot regarding his current stance on President Donald Trump, asking him pointedly how he feels about the president "now" following a series of recent policy disagreements.
Rogan, 59, who famously endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, responded with a longer critique of Trump's second-term actions, highlighting a growing rift over major foreign-policy choices.
Rogan emphasized that many voters feel deeply betrayed. He noted that a core motivation for his audience voting for Trump was the failed promise of "no more wars.”
'I Do Not Like This Iran War'
"I do not like this Iran war in any way, shape, or form," Rogan, who called Trump "psychotic" over the war, stated. He added that the conflict has "gotten really out of hand" and gone against what voters expected.
“What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real,” Rogan said. “Like one of them was the ‘No wars.’ Well, look, we’re at war with Iran, so that wasn’t real. The other thing was closing the border. That is real. But then with that, then you have ICE... It’s wild to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus. You train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the f------ city streets and put a mask on your face,” Rogan said.
Douglas, 82, a prominent pro-Israel Democrat who has been vocal against Trump, agreed with Rogan that entering into the conflict was a significant mistake.
'Our Country Is Flirting With Autocracy'
“Right now, our country is flirting with autocracy,” he told IndieWire last July.
“Let’s just say that our president’s name has been mentioned enough,” he added. “The news speaks for itself. I am worried, I am nervous. And I just think it’s about the responsibility not for someone else to look out for us but for us to look out for each other.”
While Rogan expressed his disappointment with Trump's current administration, the conversation also touched on his previous issues with the Democratic Party, which he claimed "lost him" over policies like COVID-19 vaccine mandates and border control.
Despite venting frustration for several minutes over the flagship policies of Trump's second term, Rogan ultimately stopped short of saying definitively whether he regrets his 2024 vote.
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Joe Rogan Turned on Donald Trump Over Iran War
“If you want me to support all these terrible f------ ideas just because I would be a good person and I’d be a Democrat, like no, it doesn’t make any sense,” Rogan said. “That’s how I felt.”
Rogan emphasized that his initial support for Trump was mostly based on the failed promise to keep America out of wars.
'We Were Voting for No More Wars'
“I think the majority of the United States felt like one of the things that we were voting for when we voted for Trump is no more wars,” Rogan added.
Rogan stated that Trump's anti-war stance was a primary reason people voted for him, and that his base now feels "very upset" and "betrayed" by yet another war of choice.
He warned that the conflict has landed the U.S. in a "giant quagmire" with "no easy way out," cautioning that it is "how you start a World War III."