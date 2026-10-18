Politics 'The View' Star Ana Navarro Says Voting for Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump Was 'Liberating': 'I No Longer Feel Chained' Source: MEGA Ana Navarro spoke out on politics during a recent episode of 'The View.' Larry Stansbury Oct. 18 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro is opening up about the political decision that changed how she approaches elections. During the Friday, October 16, episode of The View, the longtime Republican strategist revealed that voting for Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election was a turning point in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM Ana said she feels no longer feel chained to one party.

"It was a hard thing to do, but it liberated me, because I no longer feel chained to one party or another," Navarro said. “And it’s forced me to look at what candidates stand for, what their policies are, what they are proposing, what I want.” The candid admission came as the ABC daytime talk show discussed whether its co-hosts had ever experienced significant changes in their political beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YOUTUBE

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Reflects on Breaking Away From Her Republican Voting Habits

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The conversation began after the panel discussed podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently expressed disappointment with some of Trump's decisions despite previously supporting him. When the hosts were asked whether they had ever reconsidered their political views, Navarro immediately identified with the question. "Uh, hello?!" she exclaimed. Navarro, who has long identified as a Republican, explained that she once voted almost exclusively for candidates belonging to her party. However, she eventually began questioning whether political affiliation should determine her decisions at the ballot box.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM Ana explained that she once voted almost exclusively for candidates belonging to her party.

"I think this idea that if you're born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you're born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat, is intellectually lazy," she said. The political commentator argued that voters should consider more than the letter appearing next to a candidate's name. "So I was like that. I would vote down the ballot Republican my entire life since I became a citizen," she shared.

Ana Navarro Reveals Personal Tragedy Changed Her Views on Gun Policies

Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM Ana revealed that a devastating family tragedy influenced how she evaluates political candidates.