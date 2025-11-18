Sarah Ferguson Being 'Head Over Heels' for Alleged Lover Steve Wyatt Led to the 'Breakdown of Her Marriage’ to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson was reportedly driven by loneliness into the arms of Steve Wyatt — an alleged affair that led to her divorce from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
"Steve Wyatt was the main reason for the breakdown of her marriage," royals expert and co-author of The Duchess of York Uncensored, David Leigh, told a news outlet on Monday, November 17.
Ferguson's Affair Is Blamed for 'Breakdown' of Marriage
Ferguson, 66, and Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, tied the knot in 1986 and later welcomed their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Mountbatten-Windsor’s naval duties at the time reportedly caused the couple to see each other only 40 days of the year, which was believed to have pushed the mother-of-two to seek comfort with the Texas businessman.
Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Started an Affair in 1989
Ferguson and Wyatt reportedly became immediately smitten with each other after meeting at Houston Grand Opera’s British Opera Festival in 1989. According to the author, Ferguson alleged that Wyatt was the “love of her life” and was “head over heels” infatuated with him.
After Mountbatten-Windsor found out about the affair, the marriage grew strained, with royal author Dr. Allan Starkie describing one especially tense confrontation: “Leaving Harry's Bar in Mayfair after a party, Sarah tripped and fell. The normally courteous Andrew walked resolutely on, leaving his seven-month pregnant wife to pick herself up and chase after him."
- Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Had 'Whirlwind Affair' With 'Love of Her Life' While Pregnant With Princess Eugenie
- Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Could Be Forced to Leave U.K. After Losing Titles: 'He's Toast'
- Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sarah Ferguson Was 'Head Over Heels' for American Businessman
Ferguson’s romance with Wyatt didn’t last, as he eventually became engaged to Cate Magennis. Mountbatten-Windsor also allegedly had his own extramarital affairs, with royal author Andrew Lownie writing, “According to his former driver, the duke had slept with 'more than a dozen women before their first anniversary.’”
Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996 after announcing their separation in 1992. Despite their split, the couple continued living together at the Royal Lodge for years to co-parent their daughters. After Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his prince title last month due to his controversial ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he was asked to vacate the home.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Lost Royal Titles
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in an October 30 statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."