Sarah Ferguson 'Shaken to the Core' Over Losing Her 'Royal Safety Net' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Eviction: 'She Fears Further Humiliation'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is going to have to find other means of survival as her "royal safety net" could be crumbling down after her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (a.k.a. the former Prince Andrew)'s exile.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly "shaken" over Andrew's loss of his royal titles and is worried about her next move, royal expert and photojournalist Helena Chard recently told Fox News.
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Leaning' on Her Staff as She Navigates These Trying Times
Andrew, 65, was barred from using his titles and was evicted from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, by his older brother, King Charles, last month over his affiliation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Chard explained that Ferguson "is leaning on trusted staff members" as she navigates through this troubling time. She had been co-habitating with Andrew at the Lodge for years, despite divorcing back in 1996.
"Her nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing," the photographer said.
Andrew and Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two have allegedly "distanced themselves from their parents’ scandals."
The Finding Sarah author is also banished from the Windsor home she shared with the disgraced former prince. While Andrew will be moving to the Firm's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson's future remains uncertain.
- Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends'
- Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Could Be Forced to Leave U.K. After Losing Titles: 'He's Toast'
- Royal Family 'Using Secret Dossier on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson to Bribe Them Into Compliance and Silence'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sarah Is 'No Longer Considered Part of the Royal Fold'
One royal insider revealed: "The King's focus is on sorting out Andrew's future, not Sarah's. If she ends up living with him, that's their decision, but it's obvious she's no longer considered part of the royal fold."
Ferguson is also weary of how the public may treat her while her ex-husband is being ostracized. "She's been totally sidelined," a close pal noted.
"Sarah used to light up every room – she was warm, funny, and full of charm – but now the invitations have stopped coming. It's really affected her. She's putting on a brave face, but deep down she feels isolated and left behind," they added.
Another source suggested that her former society friends had subtly distanced themselves amid the controversy surrounding Andrew.
"People who used to speak to her all the time have gone quiet," the source dished. "There's this feeling she's become someone to avoid. No one wants to be seen with her, and that kind of rejection has really worn her down."