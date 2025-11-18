or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson 'Shaken to the Core' Over Losing Her 'Royal Safety Net' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Eviction: 'She Fears Further Humiliation'

image of Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew used to live at Royal Lodge together.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew used to live at Royal Lodge together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is going to have to find other means of survival as her "royal safety net" could be crumbling down after her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (a.k.a. the former Prince Andrew)'s exile.

The ex-Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly "shaken" over Andrew's loss of his royal titles and is worried about her next move, royal expert and photojournalist Helena Chard recently told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Is 'Leaning' on Her Staff as She Navigates These Trying Times

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996.

Andrew, 65, was barred from using his titles and was evicted from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, by his older brother, King Charles, last month over his affiliation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Chard explained that Ferguson "is leaning on trusted staff members" as she navigates through this troubling time. She had been co-habitating with Andrew at the Lodge for years, despite divorcing back in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Her nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing," the photographer said.

Andrew and Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two have allegedly "distanced themselves from their parents’ scandals."

The Finding Sarah author is also banished from the Windsor home she shared with the disgraced former prince. While Andrew will be moving to the Firm's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson's future remains uncertain.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Is 'No Longer Considered Part of the Royal Fold'

photo of The ex-royal's titles were stripped away earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

The ex-royal's titles were stripped away earlier this month.

One royal insider revealed: "The King's focus is on sorting out Andrew's future, not Sarah's. If she ends up living with him, that's their decision, but it's obvious she's no longer considered part of the royal fold."

Ferguson is also weary of how the public may treat her while her ex-husband is being ostracized. "She's been totally sidelined," a close pal noted.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson is worried about her future.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is worried about her future.

"Sarah used to light up every room – she was warm, funny, and full of charm – but now the invitations have stopped coming. It's really affected her. She's putting on a brave face, but deep down she feels isolated and left behind," they added.

Another source suggested that her former society friends had subtly distanced themselves amid the controversy surrounding Andrew.

"People who used to speak to her all the time have gone quiet," the source dished. "There's this feeling she's become someone to avoid. No one wants to be seen with her, and that kind of rejection has really worn her down."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.