Sarah Ferguson 'Shaken to the Core' Over Losing Her 'Royal Safety Net' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Eviction: 'She Fears Further Humiliation'

Sarah Ferguson is going to have to find other means of survival as her "royal safety net" could be crumbling down after her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (a.k.a. the former Prince Andrew)'s exile. The ex-Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly "shaken" over Andrew's loss of his royal titles and is worried about her next move, royal expert and photojournalist Helena Chard recently told Fox News.

Sarah Ferguson Is 'Leaning' on Her Staff as She Navigates These Trying Times

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996.

Andrew, 65, was barred from using his titles and was evicted from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, by his older brother, King Charles, last month over his affiliation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Chard explained that Ferguson "is leaning on trusted staff members" as she navigates through this troubling time. She had been co-habitating with Andrew at the Lodge for years, despite divorcing back in 1996.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Her nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing," the photographer said. Andrew and Ferguson share two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two have allegedly "distanced themselves from their parents’ scandals." The Finding Sarah author is also banished from the Windsor home she shared with the disgraced former prince. While Andrew will be moving to the Firm's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson's future remains uncertain.

Sarah Is 'No Longer Considered Part of the Royal Fold'

Source: MEGA The ex-royal's titles were stripped away earlier this month.

One royal insider revealed: "The King's focus is on sorting out Andrew's future, not Sarah's. If she ends up living with him, that's their decision, but it's obvious she's no longer considered part of the royal fold." Ferguson is also weary of how the public may treat her while her ex-husband is being ostracized. "She's been totally sidelined," a close pal noted.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is worried about her future.