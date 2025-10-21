Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Visited Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein With Her 2 Daughters After Prison Stint
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:34 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein soon after the disgraced financier got out of jail in 2009.
According to leaked emails obtained by an outlet, Epstein told his lawyer, Paul Tweed, in April 2011 that the Duchess of York wasted no time reaching out after his discharge.
"[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," Epstein reportedly wrote, referring to Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
The leaked emails also suggested that Epstein had quietly supported Ferguson financially for nearly 15 years. He allegedly complained to friends about her money requests, implying his financial help went far beyond the £15,000 [20,086.27 USD] she publicly admitted to taking.
In one message, Ferguson reportedly asked to borrow between $50,000 and $100,000 to cover “small bills” and even joked about visiting Epstein’s private island, writing, “Is it unavailable to bankrupts?”
Epstein allegedly paid off debts she owed to a former staffer, but grew frustrated when she didn’t repay him. He also reportedly gave her “talking points” ahead of her Oprah Winfrey interview in 1996.
Prince Andrew appeared to have a similar experience, as reports recently revealed that he hasn’t been paying rent on his Royal Lodge home.
Back in 2003, Andrew paid £1 million [1,339,195.00 USD] to secure the lease and spent another £7.5 million [10,043,962.50 USD] on renovations. Since then, his official rent has technically been just “one peppercorn (if demanded),” meaning next to nothing.
Those massive renovation costs were counted as prepaid rent, covering what would have been about £260,000 [10,043,962.50 USD] per year. The deal even states that if he ever moves out before the lease ends in 2078, the Crown Estate would owe him around half a million pounds.
Still, royal insiders are puzzled about how Andrew can afford the property’s upkeep without any clear income source.
“Andrew is not believed to have received any significant inheritance from the Queen or Queen Mother, raising fresh questions about how he can afford to stay in the property – particularly when he now receives no personal allowance from the King, or public funding,” a royal insider told Daily Mail.
The investigation into Andrew’s finances is part of his ongoing troubles tied to Epstein — the same scandal that cost him his royal titles.
Even with all the controversy, Ferguson has stayed loyal to her ex-husband.
“Sarah will always stand by Andrew; she will always have love for him,” an insider told Page Six following Andrew’s loss of royal privileges. “Sarah is relaxed … it’s always been a courtesy title.”
Their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have remained untouched by the scandal and continue to hold their titles by birthright.
