Sarah Ferguson Resurfaces After 7 Months at Over $2,000-a-Night Ski Resort Hideaway Amid Renewed Epstein Scrutiny
April 16 2026, Published 8:24 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time in 213 days at a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps.
The former Duchess of York, 66, who was stripped of her royal titles last year, was spotted getting out of a blacked-out Mercedes van in a quiet ski village on Wednesday, April 15, per photos obtained by a news outlet.
Sarah Ferguson Spotted in Austrian Alps
"Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," a source told the outlet. “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."
The former royal stepped out in a low-key navy coat and matching trousers, carrying a teal raffia tote bag as she went incognito beneath a light gray hat and green glasses. Her lavish accommodations reportedly run €2,000 per night.
The Outing Marked Sarah Ferguson's First Public Outing Since Ex-Husband Andrew's Arrest
The outing marked Ferguson's first known outing following the arrest of her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in February.
Andrew, 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on allegations that he improperly shared information with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released 11 hours later and is currently under investigation.
The allegations follow the latest release of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice on January 30, revealing new correspondence between Andrew and Epstein. The documents also proved that Ferguson had stayed in contact with Epstein after claiming to have ended their friendly relationship.
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Sarah Ferguson Was Last Seen in December 2025
Ferguson's whereabouts were not immediately known after Andrew's arrest.
After King Charles stripped the former of their couple of their titles in October 2025, they were subsequently evicted from their longtime residence at Royal Lodge.
Her last public sighting dated back to the christening of her daughter Princess Beatrice's second child, Athena, in December 2025
Sarah Ferguson Called on by U.S. Lawmakers
In late March, Ferguson was called on by U.S. lawmakers to provide evidence in their investigation into Epstein, who died behind bars in 2019.
Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the House Oversight Committee handling the investigation of Epstein's case, claimed he believed that Ferguson had "information related to the investigation."
"Sarah Ferguson should give sworn testimony to our committee," he said, noting that there is no legal mechanism to compel Ferguson to testify in the U.S., per the BBC.