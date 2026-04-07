Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Set Foot in America Again' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal and Ex-Prince Andrew's Exile: 'It Would Be Unbearable'
April 7 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has no plans to visit the U.S. anytime soon.
The former Duchess of York, 66, reportedly is afraid to return to America as she wants to avoid retribution from Jeffrey Epstein's victims.
Sarah Ferguson Is Afraid She Will Be Forced to Testify in Front of Congress
Ferguson's past correspondence with the dead star, as well as the former Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein, has tainted her reputation.
“Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again,” an insider told The Mirror.
“She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress," they added.
“She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew. It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was," the source noted.
Ferguson is not obligated to testify in front of the U.S. government because she's not an American citizen. However, Virginia rep Suhas Subramanyam previously encouraged the author to bring forward any info she has about Epstein.
Because of her and Andrew's ties to the s-- trafficker, the former couple was kicked out of their Royal Lodge home last year.
- Sarah Ferguson Has 'Shattered Sacred' Trust Bond With Princess Daughters — Over Their Childhood Holiday to See 'Nice' Jeffrey Epstein
- Sarah Ferguson Begged Jeffrey Epstein for a Job at His House as She 'Desperately Needed the Money'
- Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Visit Jeffrey Epstein With Daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice After His 2009 Jail Release, New Emails Reveal
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The Ex-Duchess of York's Whereabouts Are Unclear
In January, the DOJ released over 3 million Epstein files, where many emails between Ferguson and the financier surfaced.
That same month, she reportedly went to a wellness retreat in Switzerland and has been quietly staying under the radar since then.
While her current location is unknown, it was reported in March that her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank will not allow her to live with them in the near future.
Princess Eugenie Refuses to Let Sarah Ferguson Live With Her
"Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," a source told Daily Mail recently.
"That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily," a different insider noted. "There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them."
Eugenie, 36, and Brooksbank, 39, currently split their time between their homes in Portugal and the U.K. with their two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.