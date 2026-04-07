Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Set Foot in America Again' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal and Ex-Prince Andrew's Exile: 'It Would Be Unbearable'

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Sarah Ferguson has no plans to visit the U.S. anytime soon. The former Duchess of York, 66, reportedly is afraid to return to America as she wants to avoid retribution from Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

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Sarah Ferguson Is Afraid She Will Be Forced to Testify in Front of Congress

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein soured his image.

Ferguson's past correspondence with the dead star, as well as the former Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein, has tainted her reputation. “Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again,” an insider told The Mirror. “She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress," they added.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is worried about revenge from Epstein victims.

“She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew. It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was," the source noted. Ferguson is not obligated to testify in front of the U.S. government because she's not an American citizen. However, Virginia rep Suhas Subramanyam previously encouraged the author to bring forward any info she has about Epstein. Because of her and Andrew's ties to the s-- trafficker, the former couple was kicked out of their Royal Lodge home last year.

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The Ex-Duchess of York's Whereabouts Are Unclear

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie is keeping her distance from her mother.

Princess Eugenie Refuses to Let Sarah Ferguson Live With Her

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie believes her mother is 'difficult to live with.'