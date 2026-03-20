ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandal Grows Deeper as Police Investigating a 'Whole Range of Sexual Allegations' Against Him After Arrest, Chief Confirms Source: mega; ABC News/youtube Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly had sexual relations with a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre in 2001. Allie Fasanella March 20 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is finally facing a probe into the sexual assault allegations made against him, according to London's police chief. In an interview approximately one month after the disgraced former prince's misconduct in public office arrest, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told ABC News his department is examining "a whole range of suggested sexual allegations" to establish if any "merit a criminal investigation." The ex-Duke of York has been facing public scrutiny over his ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein for years, with the most damning allegation being that he had sexual relations with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she just 17 in 2001.

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Source: ABC News/youtube London police chief discussed the ongoing investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

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'Those Interviews Didn't Give Us Any Evidence'

Source: mega The disgraced royal seemingly paid Virginia Giuffre off in 2022.

Andrew, 66, has repeatedly denied her accusations, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022. She later died by suicide in April 2025. However, when asked about the allegations, Rowley claimed the information obtained from speaking with Giuffre before her tragic passing didn't warrant a proper probe. "With Virginia Guiffre, we did four of those interviews with her...and those interviews didn't give us any evidence or any allegations of sexual offending or trafficking that we could investigate in the U.K.," he explained. "That's why that investigation didn't go forward."

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles

Source: Department of Justice The ex-prince has been included in a number of photos from the Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department.

Added Rowley, "The law applies equally to everyone, and those cases will go, say, wherever the evidence leads us to." Photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman. Prior to that, he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall and was evicted from his longtime home over his connection to the dead financier.

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Virginia Giuffre Claimed Ex-Prince Andrew Felt He Was 'Entitled' to Have S-- With Her

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured with his accuser and Jeffrey Epstein's infamous co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

King Charles made the decision in October 2025 following the release of Giuffre's incriminating posthumous memoir. In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew was "friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright." Giuffre said she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's notorious co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.

'He Was Still Capable of Abusing Me'

Source: mega; Department of Justice The defamed royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19.