Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandal Grows Deeper as Police Investigating a 'Whole Range of Sexual Allegations' Against Him After Arrest, Chief Confirms
March 20 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is finally facing a probe into the sexual assault allegations made against him, according to London's police chief.
In an interview approximately one month after the disgraced former prince's misconduct in public office arrest, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told ABC News his department is examining "a whole range of suggested sexual allegations" to establish if any "merit a criminal investigation."
The ex-Duke of York has been facing public scrutiny over his ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein for years, with the most damning allegation being that he had sexual relations with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she just 17 in 2001.
'Those Interviews Didn't Give Us Any Evidence'
Andrew, 66, has repeatedly denied her accusations, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022. She later died by suicide in April 2025.
However, when asked about the allegations, Rowley claimed the information obtained from speaking with Giuffre before her tragic passing didn't warrant a proper probe.
"With Virginia Guiffre, we did four of those interviews with her...and those interviews didn't give us any evidence or any allegations of sexual offending or trafficking that we could investigate in the U.K.," he explained. "That's why that investigation didn't go forward."
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles
Added Rowley, "The law applies equally to everyone, and those cases will go, say, wherever the evidence leads us to."
Photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.
Prior to that, he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall and was evicted from his longtime home over his connection to the dead financier.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Gave Epstein Victim Tour of Buckingham Palace After Entertaining Her at Royal Lodge Residence
- Ex-Prince Andrew Ignoring Oversight Committee's Interview Requests as U.K. Police Review Fresh Jeffrey Epstein-Related Allegations
- Royal Family Placed in an 'Uncomfortable Position' After Prince Andrew Was Accused of Assaulting a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
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Virginia Giuffre Claimed Ex-Prince Andrew Felt He Was 'Entitled' to Have S-- With Her
King Charles made the decision in October 2025 following the release of Giuffre's incriminating posthumous memoir.
In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew was "friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
Giuffre said she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's notorious co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.
'He Was Still Capable of Abusing Me'
Giuffre further revealed Epstein paid her $15,000 "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"
She also explained how she felt like a "toy" since she was there "to be passed around."
"But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness," she penned. "And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It just doesn't make sense."