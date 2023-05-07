OK Magazine
ROYALS

What You Didn't See on TV: Inside the Nationwide Celebrations for Newly Crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla

Source: Mega
May 7 2023, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

England is going all out to celebrate a new era in the nation's history!

As newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation weekend rages on, many citizens have thrown lavish street parties and lunches to honor their new heads of state.

charlescamilla
Source: Mega

“We’re showing the new king our approval by raising a few glasses to him today, bringing a bit of Aussie bogan to London,” an Australian well-wisher named Joe Cassidy said while sipping champagne and attending an outdoor garden party.

“We got stuck into a street party after the coronation yesterday and loved it so much, we thought we’d do it again,” a second event attendee named Andrew Toulahan gushed over the pomp of the holiday — which was celebrated by an estimated one million people.

englandcelebrations

As the country continued to rejoice, Buckingham Palace gave royal watchers a behind the scenes look from inside the iconic balcony appearance with photos of His Majesty and Her Majesty waving to their legions of supporters. The other official photos featured the eight Page Boys, along with Prince George clowning around on the balcony.

Later on that day, the family held a private lunch that included a feast of spinach, broad bean and tarragon “quiche." According to insiders, estranged Prince Harry was invited to partake in the meal but declined to rush home to be in California for his son Archie's birthday.

Prince Charles
prince harry
Source: mega

Noticeably missing was disgraced Prince Andrew along with his former spouse Sarah Ferguson — who sent her “sincerest congratulations” and had a lunch party of her own.

While many people from the King's side of the family were absent, the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot, along with her grandsons Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes Master Freddy Parker Bowles and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot, all took part in the ceremony.

Source: OK!

The Herald Sun spoke to civilians celebrating the coronation and insiders close to the Palace.

