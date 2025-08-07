ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Sarah Ferguson Would 'Follow' Tiger Woods Around Golf Course as She Tried Dating Him After Prince Andrew Divorce: Book Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson sought after several stars following her divorce from Prince Andrew. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 7 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson Thought Tiger Woods Was 'Gorgeous'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson wanted to date Tiger Woods after splitting from Prince Andrew.

Per the biography, the mom-of-two told Morgan, 60, she would "follow him around the [golf] course for a bit and see how I get on." "Poor old Tiger isn’t going to know what’s hit him," the English broadcaster allegedly responded, reportedly informing Ferguson that Woods' busy career likely didn't allow time for "dating royals."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson called Tiger Woods an 'amazing friend' in 2019.

In 1997, Ferguson was photographed hugging Woods, 49, after he won the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas. Most recently, the duo was spotted embracing after his championship at the 2019 Masters. At the time of his win six years ago, the 65-year-old gushed via Instagram: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tigers’ heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend."

Duchess of York Tried Dating Multiple Hollywood Stars

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996.

During her trips overseas to visit the United States, Ferguson also had her eyes on other public figures and Hollywood stars. Lownie claimed in his book that the red-headed royal additionally pursued John F. Kennedy Jr., Kevin Costner and George Clooney following her split from Andrew, 65. "On a trip to New York, Fergie asked her staff to find out if John F. Kennedy Jr. was in town and, discovering where he was, she invited him for drinks or dinner at her hotel, which he accepted," the royal biographer alleged, however, the actual meeting supposedly never took place.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Finalized Divorce in 1996

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters: Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35