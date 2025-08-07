or
Sarah Ferguson Would 'Follow' Tiger Woods Around Golf Course as She Tried Dating Him After Prince Andrew Divorce: Book

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Tiger Woods.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson sought after several stars following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Profile Image

Aug. 7 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson was eager to find her A-list match following her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York pursued golf legend Tiger Woods — and even flew 1,500 miles to see the "gorgeous" athlete — after breaking her royal marriage to King Charles' younger brother, according to claims made in Andrew Lownie's new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Ferguson reportedly spilled to Piers Morgan about her crush on the professional golfer and would pop up at various golf tournaments to cheer on Woods in hopes of things turning romantic.

Sarah Ferguson Thought Tiger Woods Was 'Gorgeous'

Image of Sarah Ferguson wanted to date Tiger Woods after splitting from Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson wanted to date Tiger Woods after splitting from Prince Andrew.

Per the biography, the mom-of-two told Morgan, 60, she would "follow him around the [golf] course for a bit and see how I get on."

"Poor old Tiger isn’t going to know what’s hit him," the English broadcaster allegedly responded, reportedly informing Ferguson that Woods' busy career likely didn't allow time for "dating royals."

Image of Sarah Ferguson called Tiger Woods an 'amazing friend' in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson called Tiger Woods an 'amazing friend' in 2019.

In 1997, Ferguson was photographed hugging Woods, 49, after he won the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas. Most recently, the duo was spotted embracing after his championship at the 2019 Masters.

At the time of his win six years ago, the 65-year-old gushed via Instagram: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tigers’ heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend."

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Duchess of York Tried Dating Multiple Hollywood Stars

Image of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996.

During her trips overseas to visit the United States, Ferguson also had her eyes on other public figures and Hollywood stars.

Lownie claimed in his book that the red-headed royal additionally pursued John F. Kennedy Jr., Kevin Costner and George Clooney following her split from Andrew, 65.

"On a trip to New York, Fergie asked her staff to find out if John F. Kennedy Jr. was in town and, discovering where he was, she invited him for drinks or dinner at her hotel, which he accepted," the royal biographer alleged, however, the actual meeting supposedly never took place.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Finalized Divorce in 1996

Image of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters: Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters: Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35

Elsewhere in the bombshell biography, Lownie said Ferguson allegedly "plagued" Costner, 70, with "raunchy phone calls." She also had a desire to pursue Clooney, 64, at one point after her divorce decades ago.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew announced their separation in 1992 — years before their divorce was officially finalized.

The pair welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 35, during their marriage.

