or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson Writing Memoir to Expose Ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Dirty Secrets' as She's 'Worried Sick About Money' After Losing Titles

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is putting pen to paper and is set to reveal her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ‘dirty secrets’ in a new memoir.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is ready to tell her side of the story in a bombshell memoir about her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — but the royal family reportedly isn’t happy about it.

Ferguson, 66, is said to be driven by financial motivations, with a source telling a news outlet that the former Duchess of York is “worried sick about money and desperate to correct what she says are a ton of falsehoods.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Is Prepping to Spill 'Secrets'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson is set to write a tell-all memoir on her former relationship with the disgraced royal.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is set to write a tell-all memoir on her former relationship with the disgraced royal.

“Sarah is an extremely savvy operator,” the source explained. “She’s still hoping to crawl her way out of this mess and somehow repair her image.”

The insider noted that the “original plan” was to author the book alongside her ex, 65, on “a joint tell-all but she’s now focused on going it alone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Fears 'Retaliation'

image of Sarah Ferguson fears 'retaliation' if she goes 'too hard' on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson fears 'retaliation' if she goes 'too hard' on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Although the mom-of-two “can’t go too hard” on her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996, because “he’d only retaliate,” she reportedly plans to “go into the demise of the marriage” and reveal “why she turned a blind eye to his womanizing.”

Andrew’s family is reportedly also in the crossfire as the source noted that Ferguson would spill “a ton of dirty secrets” and be an “utter nightmare” for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Reports of Ferguson’s memoir come one week after Charles, 76, stripped his younger brother of his “prince” title on October 30.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Was Stripped of Titles

Photo of Prince Andrew previously relinquished his 'Duke of York' title in October.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew previously relinquished his 'Duke of York' title in October.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace shared in a statement.

Andrew had previously relinquished his Duke of York title on October 17. In part with the decision, Ferguson lost her duchess title and would simply be known as Sarah Ferguson. Their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, remain with their titles despite the scandal.

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point' With Andrew

Photo of The decision to relinquish Prince Andrew's titles followed King Charles reaching a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.
Source: MEGA

The decision to relinquish Prince Andrew's titles followed King Charles reaching a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.

Charles reportedly reached a tipping point with Andrew amid his younger brother’s scandals, specifically renewed interest in the royal's connection to Jeffrey Epstein. In addition, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, hit bookshelves, which marked the only time she had spoken publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement with Andrew in a 2022 sexual assault lawsuit.

In the book, which hit bookshelves on October 21, Giuffre claimed she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 and made several shocking accusations against him, including calling out the “entitled” public figure for claiming having s-- with her was “his birthright.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.