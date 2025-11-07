Sarah Ferguson Writing Memoir to Expose Ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Dirty Secrets' as She's 'Worried Sick About Money' After Losing Titles

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is ready to tell her side of the story in a bombshell memoir about her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — but the royal family reportedly isn’t happy about it. Ferguson, 66, is said to be driven by financial motivations, with a source telling a news outlet that the former Duchess of York is “worried sick about money and desperate to correct what she says are a ton of falsehoods.”

Sarah Ferguson Is Prepping to Spill 'Secrets'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is set to write a tell-all memoir on her former relationship with the disgraced royal.

“Sarah is an extremely savvy operator,” the source explained. “She’s still hoping to crawl her way out of this mess and somehow repair her image.” The insider noted that the “original plan” was to author the book alongside her ex, 65, on “a joint tell-all but she’s now focused on going it alone.”

Sarah Ferguson Fears 'Retaliation'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson fears 'retaliation' if she goes 'too hard' on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Although the mom-of-two “can’t go too hard” on her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996, because “he’d only retaliate,” she reportedly plans to “go into the demise of the marriage” and reveal “why she turned a blind eye to his womanizing.” Andrew’s family is reportedly also in the crossfire as the source noted that Ferguson would spill “a ton of dirty secrets” and be an “utter nightmare” for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Reports of Ferguson’s memoir come one week after Charles, 76, stripped his younger brother of his “prince” title on October 30.

Prince Andrew Was Stripped of Titles

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew previously relinquished his 'Duke of York' title in October.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace shared in a statement. Andrew had previously relinquished his Duke of York title on October 17. In part with the decision, Ferguson lost her duchess title and would simply be known as Sarah Ferguson. Their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, remain with their titles despite the scandal.

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point' With Andrew

Source: MEGA The decision to relinquish Prince Andrew's titles followed King Charles reaching a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.