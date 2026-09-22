Sarah Jane Nader 'Wouldn’t Change a Thing' About Her Time on 'DWTS' Despite Getting Eliminated in the First Round

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Sarah Jane Nader broke her silence after being the first of two to be eliminated on Dancing With the Stars. On the second night of the show, the women showed off their skills, but it wasn’t good enough for Nader and her pro partner, Hailey Bills, who danced to Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi.” After their routine, the duo was given a 14 out of 30. “We’re obviously sad that we got eliminated,” Nader said to Robert Irwin at the after-party. “I wanted us to go far because we had so many ideas and costumes and all the fun things, but we had so much fun out there, and this whole experience has been a month long, and it’s been one of the best experiences of my career, so I’m honored that we got to do it, and that I got to do it with Hailey and we got to do it on such a huge platform.”

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Sarah Jane Nader Speaks Out After Being Eliminated

Source: MEGA Sarah Jane Nader speaks out since being eliminated

She continued, “As much as I am competitive, I was a huge fan of Dancing With the Stars growing up, and I never ever saw queer people on my screen, whether it was scripted TV or unscripted, so being that for my younger self and young girls in Louisiana or young boys in whatever state, I think it’s just so important. And I was so honored and blown away that I got the opportunity to do this.”

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Nader and Bills Show Mutual Respect for Each Other

Source: MEGA Sarah Jane Nader spoke highly of her partner, Hailey Bills.

Nader opened up about being partners with Bills, saying, “I so admire her as a dancer and a person, and I got everything I hoped out of this experience. I wish it was longer, but I’m honestly just grateful that it happened.” Bills added, “It’s been incredible. It’s been something I’ve been waiting for so long, and to get it and with a person like Sarah Jane was a dream come true. Tonight didn’t go as we hoped, but I would not change a thing, and I am just so grateful I was able to experience this with Sarah Jane.” Nader also wrote on her Instagram: "Wouldn’t change a thing💜 @hailey.bills."

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The Idea of Having a Same-S-- Pairing on 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA Nader wanted to have a same-sex partner for DWTS

Nader, who has been open about her sexuality on her reality show Love Thy Nader, wanted to push the limits, according to the show’s executive producer, Conrad Green. “Sarah Jane is bisexual, and she wanted to have a female partner,” Green said in an interview with TheWrap. “It was just something about the dynamic of those two together. We kept coming back to them, going, those two look good.”

Double Elimination During the Season Opener

Source: MEGA Reality star Sarah Jane Nader was among the first to be eliminated from 'DWTS.'