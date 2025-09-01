Sarah Jessica Parker Brushes Off 'AJLT' Hate-Watching Comments: 'I Don't Really Care'
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't bothered that some fans label And Just Like That as a hate-watch.
"I don't think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that," Parker, 60, told The New York Times in an interview published on Friday, August 15. "We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real."
The iconic actress added, "I guess I don't really care. And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."
The Sex and The City reboot launched in 2021, once again focusing on the love lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), who navigate their next chapter.
Notably, Kim Cattrall, who played the beloved Samantha Jones, did not participate in the reboot, making only one onscreen cameo in Season 2.
Weeks before the And Just Like That Season 3 finale, news broke that the show was coming to a close. Showrunner Michael Patrick King explained, "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season."
He added, "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."
Reflecting on the show's legacy, Parker noted the decision to cap off And Just Like That was simply "because that's where the story ended."
"We could have gone on doing coffee shops. There's a million ways to do it that are easy and familiar and fun, but feel exploitative to us. We felt this was the honorable thing to do," she stated. "It's very easy to stay. It's where we're all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there are a lot of people who are affected."
In season three, Carrie — previously married to late Big (Chris Noth) — navigates the aftermath of her split from Aidan (John Corbett) and a fling with Duncan (Jonathan Cake). Ultimately, she ends up on her own — a direction Parker "absolutely" supports for her character.
When speculating about where Carrie might find herself in 15 years, Parker shared a hopeful vision. "I think it would be pretty rich, in terms of friendships and culture and travel and the ways in which the children of her friends are in her life," she said. "I feel good about her. I think she's set up pretty well."