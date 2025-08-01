or
Will There Be Another Season of 'And Just Like That'? Inside Cancelation Rumors After Season 3

Fans were thrilled when Sarah Jessica Parker reprised her role in 'And Just Like That,' but now they’re wondering if the show will return for another season.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

And Just Like That… it might be over. Sex And The City fans were thrilled when Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprised their iconic roles in the HBO spinoff — but now they’re wondering if the series will return for another season.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘And Just Like That’ After Season 3?

Michael Patrick confirmed 'And Just Like That...' ending.

Sadly, director, writer and showrunner Michael Patrick confirmed on August 1 that the Sex and the City spin-off would be coming to an end after Season 3.

“And just like that … the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” he wrote in a lengthy message. “Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episode to 12.”

Michael Patrick Didn't Want to Overshadow Season 3

Michael Patrick didn't want the end of show to foreshadow last episodes.

Addressing Parker directly, he added, “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their home and their hearts over these many years.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses ‘And Just Like That’ Cancelation

Sarah Jessica Parker addressed 'And Just Like That...' ending.

After Patrick’s confirmation that the show would not be returning, Parker took to Instagram to share a tribute to her iconic character, whom she’s portrayed since the show debuted in 1998.

"She Broke hearts Heels Habits. She Loved Lost Won Tripped Leaped Fell short and into puddles Aged Got wiser. She has made The hardest Worst and best decisions Traveled near and far For the new The vintage Friends and love," she wrote on August 1. "Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people. Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections."

Sarah Jessica Parker Praised Her Iconic Character

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw.

She continued, “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

The actress ended her message by thanking fans and hoping that they would enjoy the final two episodes as much as she did. “Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ,” she signed off.

