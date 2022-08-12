You Can Book A Stay At Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home — See Photos Of The Scenic Property!
If you've ever dreamt of stepping into Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous shoes, now's your chance! For one weekend only, a lucky fan will have the opportunity to bunk in the actress' fabulous Hamptons home for just $19.98, a price that pays homage to the year she nabbed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.
"I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered," the mom-of-three said of the venture, which is in partnership with Booking.com.
"Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll," added the actress. "We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years."
Scroll down to learn more about the special adobe!
The 1940's setup boasts a pathway down to a private beach, so you can be walking on the sand in mere minutes.
Transportation to and from activities is provided, including a shopping trip to Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett Square.
There's room for two in this cute bedroom!
Booking will become available on Tuesday, August 23, at 12 p.m. ET, with the two-night stay occurring from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28.
The home's fridge is equipped with some of SJP's favorite treats, while the bar is stocked with Thomas Ashbourne craft cocktails.
The roomy deck is surrounded by lush greenery so you can enjoy your privacy while catching some rays!
To learn more about opportunity, click here.