Tour Joy Behar's Lavish $2.74 Million Upper West Side Apartment — See Inside The Sky High Property: Photos

joy apt pp
Source: mega;Keller Williams Realty
Aug. 11 2022, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Joy Behar may be a panelist on The View — but she has one beautiful view right at home!

The talk show show host purchased her lavish $2.74 million Upper West Side apartment back in 2017 for a modest $2.4 million, in order to be closer to ABC Studios.

The property boasts two-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and is mere steps from the park, Lincoln Center, and Columbus Circle. However, this sky high getaway is not Behar's only home.

In 2016, the former Joy Behar: Say Anything! host paid $4.75 million for a sprawling Sag Harbor abode boasting four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and spans 4,500 square feet. The house comes equipped with a chef’s kitchen with a fireplace and a walk-in pantry, a formal dining room with a fireplace and a living room. Behar has already made quite the profit on the home, which is now reportedly worth $7.13 million today.

The stand up comedian owns another home in Sag Harbor, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property for $4.23 million. Reportedly, Behar transferred the home's title to her daughter, Eve Behar.

Scroll through the gallery to see inside Joy Behar's stunning $2.74 million Upper West Side apartment:

joy behar balconey
Source: Keller Williams Realty

The Brooklyn native can take a little time to enjoy her view while sitting outside in her own outdoor living area.

joy livingroom
Source: Keller Williams Realty

The 1,315 square foot condo can also be converted into a three-bedroom. The home features an L-shaped living room, a separate den, a home office, a windowed kitchen and a washer/dryer.

joy behar bedroom
Source: Keller Williams Realty

The home is only mere blocks away from The View's West 66th Street location where Behar shoots the show daily.

joy behar den
Source: Keller Williams Realty

The apartment boasts gorgeous views of Central Park that you can gaze at from the living room or the outdoor balcony.

joy behar bathroom
Source: Keller Williams Realty

The home was newly painted and had its floors refinished prior to Behar snatching it up in 2017.

The New York Post was the first to report on Joy Behar's real estate portfolio.

