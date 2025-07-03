Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Long Legs in Black Swimsuit: 'Tropic Like It's Hot'
Summer sizzle! Sarah Michelle Gellar turned up the heat in a black swimsuit while on vacation, much to the delight of her fans.
Gellar, 48, showed off her long legs while posing waist-deep in a pool. She told fans in the caption of the Instagram post on Tuesday, July 1, "Tropic like it’s hot. I’m Sarah and I am an aquaholic."
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is a Pool Princess
Gellar also included snapshots posing in the sea, including one where she was joined by her close pal, PR executive Jami Kandel, who joined the star on her vacation.
Sadly, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum didn't include any family photos of husband Freddie Prinze Jr. or their children, daughter Charlotte Prinze, 14, and son Rocky Prinze, 11. The couple met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer and started dating three years later. Gellar and Prinze, 49, have been married since 2002.
It appeared Gellar wasn't on a family trip but instead on a girls' getaway, as she was seen jumping off of a catamaran with Kandel in a series of photos taken in Sardinia on June 26. The ladies also went for a swim and shared glasses of chardonnay aboard the boat.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Takes a Working Vacation
Fans totally fell for Gellar's photos, with one commenting, "You’re hotter than tropic. Sunshine Queen." A second cheered, "You are so adorable."
A third pointed out how she had "Buffy level puns in the caption." That was completely on target as Gellar is a total fan of puns. She captioned her earlier set photos in Sardinia with, "Felt cute. Might go seas the day."
The Dexter: Original Sin star took a break from the beach to take in a party and several events at the Filming Italy festival in Sardinia.
Gellar traded in her swimwear for a Dolce & Gabbana dress at a cocktail party, while wearing a stunning Antonio Marras gown for a red carpet event.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Plenty of Hollywood Friends
While at the festival, Gellar posed alongside pals including Heather Graham, Olivia Holt and Jane Seymour.
The Cruel Intentions star posted photos with her friends on June 30, and they responded in kind in the comments section.
"You are awesome! So great to hang with you in Italy!!" Graham, 55, replied.
Seymour, 74, added, "We must see each other again soon!" along with a red heart emoji.
Kandel accompanied Gellar to the festival and the ladies later hung out with Holt, 27.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Raising Awareness for Meningococcal Disease
Gellar and her Buffy costar Alyson Hannigan recently teamed to help raise awareness meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis.
As part of the campaign, the close pals sat down for a rapid-fire question session each posted to their Instagram pages on June 20.
Gellar asked Hannigan if either of her teen daughters are similar to their characters of Buffy and Willow.
The How I Met You Mother alum said daughter Keeva Jane Denisof, 13 — whom she shares with husband Alexis Denisof — is a combination of "both, because she's way smarter than anyone else I know. But she's really athletic and everything."
Gellar explained why she is advocating for the cause in a June 29 Instagram post, writing, "Moms, we have the power to help protect and advocate for our teens. Talk to your teen’s doctor about their meningitis risks and vaccination."