Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Long Legs in Black Swimsuit: 'Tropic Like It's Hot'

Gellar also included snapshots posing in the sea, including one where she was joined by her close pal, PR executive Jami Kandel, who joined the star on her vacation.

Sadly, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum didn't include any family photos of husband Freddie Prinze Jr. or their children, daughter Charlotte Prinze, 14, and son Rocky Prinze, 11. The couple met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer and started dating three years later. Gellar and Prinze, 49, have been married since 2002.

It appeared Gellar wasn't on a family trip but instead on a girls' getaway, as she was seen jumping off of a catamaran with Kandel in a series of photos taken in Sardinia on June 26. The ladies also went for a swim and shared glasses of chardonnay aboard the boat.