Best Buddies: Top 10 TV Duos — From Rachel Green and Monica Geller to Lacey and Cagney and More

Sept. 14 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Laverne and Shirley on 'Laverne & Shirley'

Schlemiel! Schlimazel! They might be polar opposites, but as roommates and co-workers at Milwaukee’s fictional Shotz Brewery, Laverne (Penny Marshall) and Shirley (Cindy Williams) constantly lifted each other’s spirits as they got in and out of trouble!

Ethel and Lucy on 'I Love Lucy'

In one of the most legendary sitcoms in TV history, Lucille Ball as Lucy and Vivian Vance as BFF Ethel made audiences howl with laughter over their hilarious antics.

Mary and Rhoda on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

The classic opposites attract couple of polite local news producer Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) and her brash best friend and upstairs neighbor Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper) became a milestone in female-led TV and one of the small screen’s all-time great friendships.

Rachel and Monica on 'Friends'

Pals Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) navigated life in the Big Apple.

Willow and Buffy on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

High school pals Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan) slowly began to grow into their powers as a vampire slayer and witch who battled the supernatural while dealing with boyfriends and homework!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on 'Saturday Night Live'

Real-life friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler not only performed in hilarious sketches together, they served as co-hosts of the popular Weekend Update news segments with a catchphrase … “B------ get stuff done!”

Alice and Trixie on 'The Honeymooners'

In a classic sitcom set in a Brooklyn apartment, Alice (Audrey Meadows) and Trixie (Joyce Randolph) were best friends trying to escape the absurd dilemmas created by their husbands, bus driver Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) and NYC sewer worker Ed Norton (Art Carney).

Frankie and Grace on 'Grace and Frankie'

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson and Penny Marshall as Frankie Bergstein were thrown together and became bosom buddies when their husbands announced they were divorcing them to become a g-- couple!

Lacey and Cagney on 'Cagney & Lacey'

Tyne Daly as Mary Beth Lacey and Sharon Gless as Christine Cagney starred as cops who had each other’s backs on and off duty.

“It was about the partnership between two women,” said Daly. “They weren’t friends, they weren’t like each other, but they had to rely on each other. That was new.”

Wilma and Betty on 'The Flintstones'

This primetime animated series took place in prehistoric times with neighbor buddies Wilma and Betty dealing with trouble finding hubbies Fred and Barney, along with babies Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, and their pet dinosaur Dino.

