or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sarah Michelle Gellar
OK LogoNEWS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Charlotte: See the Photo!

sarah michelle gellar
Source: mega

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse of her daughter, Charlotte, on her 15th birthday.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn't resist a proud mom moment, sharing a glimpse of her daughter Charlotte’s impressive gymnastics routine in honor of her 15th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah michelle gellar
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar is married to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don’t know how it’s possible but every year I love you more ❤️ 🎉🎁 🎂,” the 47-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote as she shared a clip of the teen on Instagram doing a cartwheel and backflip combo on a gymnastics mat in their backyard.

Although the young lady's face is not fully shown in the clip, she seemed thrilled after nailing a back handspring.

Article continues below advertisement
smg ig
Source: @SARAHMICHELLEGELLAR/INSTAGRAM

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare glimpse of her daughter on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In a different post, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jr., 48, uploaded another video showing the teenager’s celebration, adorned with 15 balloons and 15 bottles of her favorite Philosophy shower gels.

Article continues below advertisement

Other than gymnastics, the youngster has expressed an interest in acting, but both her mom and dad are firm that she won't appear on screen just yet.

"We have rules in place," the mom-of-two told THR. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."

Article continues below advertisement
sarahmgellar
Source: @SARAHMICHELLEGELLAR/INSTAGRAM

The pair shares two kids.

MORE ON:
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first," Gellar explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Another rule in their household is limiting screen time, which is no easy task.

"We have no roadmap,” Gellar told SheKnows in March. “There are certain things where we can ask people that have been through it, ‘How did you handle this when I was a kid?’ But this is a new frontier. And so we’re really sort of learning as we go, and I think that’s always incredibly challenging.”

Article continues below advertisement
sarah michelle gellar and dog kumi playing
Source: ​Sara Jaye Weiss

Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't want her kids to act just yet.

Article continues below advertisement

To address the issue, Gellar limits the kids’ use of gadgets.

“I think it’s a big ask to expect our children to be able to self-regulate at this age," she said. "My son’s younger, so there’s websites I don’t want him on.”

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping her two kids, especially their youngest, Rocky, 12, safe, has become taxing.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s parts of [technology] that are great, and there are parts of it that aren’t,” the executive producer said in a prior interview with Us Weekly in February.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.