Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Charlotte: See the Photo!
Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn't resist a proud mom moment, sharing a glimpse of her daughter Charlotte’s impressive gymnastics routine in honor of her 15th birthday.
“We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don’t know how it’s possible but every year I love you more ❤️ 🎉🎁 🎂,” the 47-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote as she shared a clip of the teen on Instagram doing a cartwheel and backflip combo on a gymnastics mat in their backyard.
Although the young lady's face is not fully shown in the clip, she seemed thrilled after nailing a back handspring.
In a different post, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jr., 48, uploaded another video showing the teenager’s celebration, adorned with 15 balloons and 15 bottles of her favorite Philosophy shower gels.
Other than gymnastics, the youngster has expressed an interest in acting, but both her mom and dad are firm that she won't appear on screen just yet.
"We have rules in place," the mom-of-two told THR. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."
"I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first," Gellar explained.
Another rule in their household is limiting screen time, which is no easy task.
"We have no roadmap,” Gellar told SheKnows in March. “There are certain things where we can ask people that have been through it, ‘How did you handle this when I was a kid?’ But this is a new frontier. And so we’re really sort of learning as we go, and I think that’s always incredibly challenging.”
To address the issue, Gellar limits the kids’ use of gadgets.
“I think it’s a big ask to expect our children to be able to self-regulate at this age," she said. "My son’s younger, so there’s websites I don’t want him on.”
Keeping her two kids, especially their youngest, Rocky, 12, safe, has become taxing.
“There’s parts of [technology] that are great, and there are parts of it that aren’t,” the executive producer said in a prior interview with Us Weekly in February.