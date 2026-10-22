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Sarah Palin's Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is Broken' After NHL Player's Death: 'Until I See You Again'

image of Sarah palin Ron Duguay
Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram/MEGA

NHL icon Ron Duguay died on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 69 after a battle with colon cancer.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Sarah Palin's partner, Ron Duguay, passed away on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 69.

The Rangers icon's daughter, Shay Thomas, penned a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media shortly after the news surfaced.

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Shay Thomas Penned a Loving Tribute to Her Late Dad on Social Media

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image of Ron Duguay
Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram

Shay Thomas posted a sad message after her father's passing.

“I love you so much, Dad. My heart is broken, but I know Jesus has you now. Until I see you again 💔💔💔," Thomas wrote on Instagram alongside an image of herself holding Duguay's hand from his hospital bed.

The NHL legend died after a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in December 2024. The disease ultimately spread to his appendix and gallbladder.

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Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay Began Dating in 2022

image of Sarah palin Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Ron Duguay was diagnosed with cancer in December 2024.

Palin, 62, wrote her own eulogy for Duguay after his passing, stating online: “It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends.”

The former Alaskan governor, as well as with Thomas and other members of Duguay's family, released a joint statement on Thursday announcing the athlete's death.

The politician and the sportsman sparked romance rumors in early 2022 after they were spotted out and about in New York City on several occasions.

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image of Ron Duguay
Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram

Shay Thomas made a GoFundMe page in honor of her father earlier this year.

"Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad," they collectively scribed on social media.

Thomas and her sister, Amber Stavros, launched a GoFundMe page back in February “because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.”

The two explained on the fundraiser's page that Duguay's illness took a toll on him, adding: "Our dad has never been someone who asks for help. Especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through."

image of Ron Duguay
Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram

'I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get,' Shay Thomas said online on October 11.

On October 11, Thomas posted a photo of herself sitting by her father in the hospital as breathing tubes went through his nose. She asked fans for their love and support.

"But I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get. And I know so many love him so much. Please keep our dad in your prayers," she wrote.

She also shared another Instagram post on October 17 where she kissed her father on his forehead while at the medical center.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and loves our dad so deeply. Your continued prayers, love, and support mean more to our family than you know. As you all know, Dad is a fighter, and he never stops fighting. We’re taking it one day at a time, holding on to our faith, and believing in his healing. Please keep praying for our dad," Thomas said.

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