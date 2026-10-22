Sarah Palin's Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is Broken' After NHL Player's Death: 'Until I See You Again'

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Sarah Palin's partner, Ron Duguay, passed away on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 69. The Rangers icon's daughter, Shay Thomas, penned a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media shortly after the news surfaced.

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Shay Thomas Penned a Loving Tribute to Her Late Dad on Social Media

Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram Shay Thomas posted a sad message after her father's passing.

“I love you so much, Dad. My heart is broken, but I know Jesus has you now. Until I see you again 💔💔💔," Thomas wrote on Instagram alongside an image of herself holding Duguay's hand from his hospital bed. The NHL legend died after a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in December 2024. The disease ultimately spread to his appendix and gallbladder.

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Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay Began Dating in 2022

Source: MEGA Ron Duguay was diagnosed with cancer in December 2024.

Palin, 62, wrote her own eulogy for Duguay after his passing, stating online: “It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends.” The former Alaskan governor, as well as with Thomas and other members of Duguay's family, released a joint statement on Thursday announcing the athlete's death. The politician and the sportsman sparked romance rumors in early 2022 after they were spotted out and about in New York City on several occasions.

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Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram Shay Thomas made a GoFundMe page in honor of her father earlier this year.

"Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad," they collectively scribed on social media. Thomas and her sister, Amber Stavros, launched a GoFundMe page back in February “because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.” The two explained on the fundraiser's page that Duguay's illness took a toll on him, adding: "Our dad has never been someone who asks for help. Especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through."

Source: @ShayThomas/Instagram 'I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get,' Shay Thomas said online on October 11.