'Shattered' Sarah Palin Shares Heartbreaking Message in the Wake of NHL Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Death: 'He Fought So Hard'

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Sarah Palin delivered a heartbreaking message in the wake of her boyfriend's death. NHL star Ron Duguay, known for his time on the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings, passed away at 69 on October 22 after being diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2024. The former Alaska governor gave a touching tribute to Duguay, whom she began dating in 2022, on her social media just hours after he passed.

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'He Fought So Hard'

Source: MEGA Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay began dating two years before he was diagnosed with cancer.

"Ron Duguay passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with cancer," she posted on Instagram in collaboration with members of his family. "A celebration of life will be announced at a later date." Palin reposted the image of Duguay smiling next to a hockey rink in a Rangers jersey to her Instagram Story with a touching message for her longtime beau. "It's with a shattered heart but with deep peace knowing that Ron is with Jesus now," she added. "He fought so hard. Love never ends."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Palin asked her followers for prayers for Ron Duguay before he passed away.

Just days before he passed away, Palin pleaded with her audience for prayers as she held Duguay's hand from his hospital bed. "Prayers for Ron Duguay are so appreciated," she captioned the photo of them at City of Hope Cancer Treatment Center in Southern California. In another social media upload, Palin shared an inspirational quote over a photo of her looking lovingly at Duguay as he lay helpless with a breathing tube in his nose. "I know God can. I'm asking him to," it read. "And even if the answer looks different. I know by now to still hold on to him."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay connected during her trial in New York City.

Palin first confirmed her romance with Duguay in 2022 after she called him for advice about her defamation trial against The New York Times, and the longtime friends began spending time together in New York. "Ron is the first person that I’ve ever even talked to about a lot of this personal stuff," she shared at the time. "So it’s been helpful and refreshing to have Ron to talk to about not just politics, because he’s got more common sense in his little finger than the collective in D.C., but just about life." She noted that she felt "safe and comfortable" around the 1980s hockey star. Before dating Duguay, Palin finalized her divorce from Todd Palin in 2020. They share five children. Duguay was previously married to Kim Alexis before they split in 2016. They shared three children.

The New York Rangers Mourn Ron Duguay

Source: MEGA Sarah Palin was offered condolences from Ron Duguay's former NHL team.