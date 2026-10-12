Sarah Paulson Says 'I Love You' to Late Diane Keaton on One Year Anniversary of Her Death
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Sarah Paulson marked the anniversary of Diane Keaton's passing with a throwback photo and a heartfelt message.
"One year. Impossible. Laughing with you will always be what I remember most. I love you," Paulson captioned a picture of herself laughing alongside Keaton and her daughter Dexter White.
'She Was Even More Spectacular as a Human Being'
The two actresses first met during the filming of the 1999 film The Other Sister, in which Keaton played the role of Paulson's onscreen mother. Little did they know that their collaboration would turn into a real friendship that lasted for more than 25 years.
Speaking to Access Hollywood days after Keaton's death in October 2025, Paulson struggled to put her grief into words. "She was a very dear friend of mine, so it's not something I'm able to talk about yet," she said.
"I'm not able to talk about it. But all I can say, and I have been saying tonight, which is important to me to communicate, is that what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being," she added.
Keaton Once Told Paulson, 'You Make My Heart Sing'
The affection was clearly mutual, as Keaton made evident during a 2021 interview with Interview Magazine, in which she answered questions from friends and colleagues.
When Paulson playfully asked, "What person, place, or thing makes your heart sing? (You can say me)," Keaton sweetly replied, "Of course, Sarah, you make my heart sing."
Keaton also mentioned her children, "Lillet Blanc" and "lots of ice," but the touching exchange between the two actresses offered a glimpse into their close friendship.
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Paulson Got a Tattoo in Keaton's Memory
Paulson paid tribute to her late friend once again on January 5, which would have been Keaton's 80th birthday, revealing a new wrist tattoo featuring the initials "DK" in her honor.
The American Horror Story actress shared on her Instagram: "Too many deep feelings to put here… I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you."
She added, "You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time."
Keaton's Children Also Remember Their Mother
Keaton's children, Dexter and Duke Keaton, also remembered their mother a year after she passed.
Dexter looked back at her wedding in 2021 and revealed how difficult it has been for her to live without her mother. "It's the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here,” she wrote.
Duke also shared photographs of himself with Diane, accompanied by a simple message: "I love you Mom. Thinking of you every day."