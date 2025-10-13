Diane Keaton's Son Duke Seen in First Outing Since Actress' Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen for the first time following the heartbreaking loss of his mother. On Sunday, October 12, the 25-year-old was photographed leaving the late actress’ Los Angeles home — just one day after she passed away at 79. Dressed in all black, Duke looked somber in a sweater, pants and sneakers. Around his neck hung layered silver cross necklaces, a touching nod to his mother, who was often seen wearing similar fashion pieces with her signature hats.

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen for the first time since her October 11 death.

The Annie Hall icon adopted and raised Duke and his sister, Dexter, 29, as a single mom in her 50s. She often spoke candidly about her decision to have kids later in life. “I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother,” she once told Ladies’ Home Journal in 2008. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

Diane Keaton's Son Duke Seen For First Time Since Her Death https://t.co/W44SOVgoMb pic.twitter.com/p214yS4Fk0 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2025 Source: @TMZ/X

Keaton explained that before adopting, she always hoped to be in a “strong and substantive” relationship, but “that never happened for me, and that prolonged my indecisiveness.” Still, she found complete fulfillment in her life. “I’ve had such an unusual life. Obviously career-oriented. I was happy to be a daughter well into my 40s,” she said. “That was something that meant a lot to me.”

Source: MEGA Duke looked heartbroken as he left his mom's Los Angeles home.

When asked years later about finding love, the Manhattan star made it clear she was content on her own. “I don’t date,” she told AARP The Magazine, adding that it was “highly unlikely” she’d find herself in another romantic relationship. “I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So, I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.”

Keaton’s views on marriage had been firm since she was a teen. “I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife,’” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”

Source: @dukekeaton/Instagram Duke is 25 years old and was living with her mother before she died.

Back in 2017, Keaton revealed that she bought her Sullivan Canyon home because it reminded her of The Three Little Pigs, a story her mother used to read to her as a child. That same year, after renovating the property, Duke and Dexter moved in with her.

Source: mega Diane Keaton adopted Duke and his sister, Dexter, 29, as a single mom in her 50s.