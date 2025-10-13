or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > diane keaton
OK LogoNEWS

Diane Keaton's Son Duke Seen in First Outing Since Actress' Shocking Death

diane keaton son duke first outing since her death
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen leaving her Los Angeles home one day after her sudden death at 79.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen for the first time following the heartbreaking loss of his mother.

On Sunday, October 12, the 25-year-old was photographed leaving the late actress’ Los Angeles home — just one day after she passed away at 79. Dressed in all black, Duke looked somber in a sweater, pants and sneakers. Around his neck hung layered silver cross necklaces, a touching nod to his mother, who was often seen wearing similar fashion pieces with her signature hats.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen for the first time since her October 11 death.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton’s son, Duke, was seen for the first time since her October 11 death.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Annie Hall icon adopted and raised Duke and his sister, Dexter, 29, as a single mom in her 50s. She often spoke candidly about her decision to have kids later in life.

“I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother,” she once told Ladies’ Home Journal in 2008. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TMZ/X
Article continues below advertisement

Keaton explained that before adopting, she always hoped to be in a “strong and substantive” relationship, but “that never happened for me, and that prolonged my indecisiveness.”

Still, she found complete fulfillment in her life.

“I’ve had such an unusual life. Obviously career-oriented. I was happy to be a daughter well into my 40s,” she said. “That was something that meant a lot to me.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Duke looked heartbroken as he left his mom's Los Angeles home.
Source: MEGA

Duke looked heartbroken as he left his mom's Los Angeles home.

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When asked years later about finding love, the Manhattan star made it clear she was content on her own.

“I don’t date,” she told AARP The Magazine, adding that it was “highly unlikely” she’d find herself in another romantic relationship. “I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So, I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton’s views on marriage had been firm since she was a teen.

“I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife,’” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Duke is 25 years old and was living with her mother before she died.
Source: @dukekeaton/Instagram

Duke is 25 years old and was living with her mother before she died.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2017, Keaton revealed that she bought her Sullivan Canyon home because it reminded her of The Three Little Pigs, a story her mother used to read to her as a child. That same year, after renovating the property, Duke and Dexter moved in with her.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton adopted Duke and his sister, Dexter, 29, as a single mom in her 50s.
Source: mega

Diane Keaton adopted Duke and his sister, Dexter, 29, as a single mom in her 50s.

While the cause of her death remains unknown, sources close to the family said her health had “declined very suddenly” in recent months. Her longtime friend Carole Bayer Sager recalled that Keaton “had lost so much weight” when she last saw her just a few weeks ago.

According to an outlet, even some of the Oscar winner’s closest friends “weren’t fully aware of what was happening,” as her family chose to keep her condition private in her final months.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.