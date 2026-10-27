Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Linked to Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Amid Engagement and Pregnancy Reveal

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Savannah Chrisley's future husband Jason Galanis' ties to Hunter Biden and Donald Trump came to light as news of their secret engagement and pregnancy made headlines.

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Inside Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé's Jason Galanis' Ties to the White House

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley's fiance Jason Galanis' 16-year prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025.

Galanis, 56, made headlines in March 2025 after Trump, 80, commuted his 16-year prison sentence. Though the White House did not explain the reason for granting clemency to Galanis, he was sentenced to prison in September 2020 for his role in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes. Meanwhile, Galanis reportedly previously worked with Biden, 56, on investment ventures.

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Savannah Chrisley Announced She Was Engaged

Source: MEGA Savanah Chrisley explained that she's been dating Jason Galanis since July 2025.

As OK! previously reported, Chrisley, 29, hard-launched the new romance during the Tuesday, October 27, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. "Jason and I started dating in July [2025], so... five months," she told her listeners. "Timing means nothing, guys, OK? But back in December, Jason and I were in the Cayman Islands, and little did I know, he had a ring in his backpack."

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Jason Galanis Proposed on an 'Extremely Secluded' Island

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley claimed her fiancé accidentally left the ring box on a counter.

She explained that she didn't "have to snoop" to find the engagement ring, saying he accidentally left the ring box on a counter. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, is that what I think it is?' But I didn't know, to be, you know, 100 percent," she recalled. The Chrisley Knows Best star explained that Galanis took her to an "extremely secluded" island and secretly messaged one of her friends to bring the ring. "When he gave me the ring, he was like, 'Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,'" she said, gushing over the proposal.

Savannah Chrisley Defended the 'Really Quick' Romance

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley announced on October 27 that she and Jason Galanis were welcoming their first child.