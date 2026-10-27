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Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Linked to Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Amid Engagement and Pregnancy Reveal

Photo of Donald Trump, Savannah Chrisley and Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley's future husband reportedly worked with Hunter Biden on investment ventures.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

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Savannah Chrisley's future husband Jason Galanis' ties to Hunter Biden and Donald Trump came to light as news of their secret engagement and pregnancy made headlines.

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Inside Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé's Jason Galanis' Ties to the White House

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Photo of Savannah Chrisley's fiance Jason Galanis' 16-year prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley's fiance Jason Galanis' 16-year prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025.

Galanis, 56, made headlines in March 2025 after Trump, 80, commuted his 16-year prison sentence.

Though the White House did not explain the reason for granting clemency to Galanis, he was sentenced to prison in September 2020 for his role in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes.

Meanwhile, Galanis reportedly previously worked with Biden, 56, on investment ventures.

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Savannah Chrisley Announced She Was Engaged

Photo of Savanah Chrisley explained that she's been dating Jason Galanis since July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Savanah Chrisley explained that she's been dating Jason Galanis since July 2025.

As OK! previously reported, Chrisley, 29, hard-launched the new romance during the Tuesday, October 27, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.

"Jason and I started dating in July [2025], so... five months," she told her listeners. "Timing means nothing, guys, OK? But back in December, Jason and I were in the Cayman Islands, and little did I know, he had a ring in his backpack."

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Jason Galanis Proposed on an 'Extremely Secluded' Island

Photo of Savannah Chrisley claimed her fiancé accidentally left the ring box on a counter.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley claimed her fiancé accidentally left the ring box on a counter.

She explained that she didn't "have to snoop" to find the engagement ring, saying he accidentally left the ring box on a counter.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, is that what I think it is?' But I didn't know, to be, you know, 100 percent," she recalled.

The Chrisley Knows Best star explained that Galanis took her to an "extremely secluded" island and secretly messaged one of her friends to bring the ring.

"When he gave me the ring, he was like, 'Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,'" she said, gushing over the proposal.

Savannah Chrisley Defended the 'Really Quick' Romance

Photo of Savannah Chrisley announced on October 27 that she and Jason Galanis were welcoming their first child.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley announced on October 27 that she and Jason Galanis were welcoming their first child.

She recognized that the relationship milestone came "really quickly" but defended their romance.

"I feel like you could find out more about a person in three months than you did in a whole year of being with them," the influencer stated.

The surprises only continued as Chrisley announced her pregnancy in a sweet video hours later.

"We both were so shocked, so thrilled," she said of the exciting news. "God's hand was written all over this. ...We are unbelievably excited and cannot wait for this baby to get here."

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