Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Was in Prison With Todd Chrisley, Source Says
Oct. 28 2026, Updated 5:16 a.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé, Jason Galanis, reportedly served time in the same federal prison as her father, Todd Chrisley, with their sentences overlapping for several months in 2023.
According to TMZ, both men were incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. It remains unclear whether they interacted while behind bars.
Jason, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, received a nearly 16-year prison sentence for his role in multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes, including one involving a Native American tribal entity.
President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025, two months before pardoning Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.
Savannah Chrisley Announces Engagement And Pregnancy
Savannah announced her engagement to Jason and her pregnancy on Tuesday, October 27, sharing a social media video featuring her baby bump, ultrasound images, and moments with her fiancé.
She initially referred to him as "J" without revealing his full identity.
The couple’s engagement was reportedly known to some people in their circle months before the public announcement. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Savannah began sharing news of their plans to marry in late April and early May.
Photos shared by a wedding photographer in the Cayman Islands also showed Savannah wearing what appeared to be a white dress and displaying her engagement ring.
The ring appeared to feature an additional band that was absent from earlier engagement photos.
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How Savannah Chrisley Met Jason Galanis
Savannah discussed their relationship on her "Unlocked podcast" on Tuesday, October 27, in an episode explaining that they first connected through political circles while she was working to secure pardons for her parents.
Jason reportedly reached out to congratulate her in June 2025 after Todd and Julie received their pardons. Their connection eventually developed into a romantic relationship.
Per Fox News Digital, during the podcast appearance, the 29-year-old addressed the difference between them and made it clear that other people’s opinions would not change how she felt.
"Yes, there is a huge age gap there, OK?" Savannah said.
"And that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care," she added.
Savannah also explained what matters most to her when it comes to building a life with someone.
"I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 ‘meh’ years.' Like, the amount of love and respect that we have, we have so many dreams, and we dream together, we work together … we want to have life experiences with each other," she said.
"And I think that’s when you know you have the right person, when you don’t feel like you have to escape them at times," she added.