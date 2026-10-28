Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Was in Prison With Todd Chrisley, Source Says

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Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé, Jason Galanis, reportedly served time in the same federal prison as her father, Todd Chrisley, with their sentences overlapping for several months in 2023. According to TMZ, both men were incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. It remains unclear whether they interacted while behind bars.

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Source: MEGA President Donald Trump pardoned Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, who were serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Jason, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, received a nearly 16-year prison sentence for his role in multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes, including one involving a Native American tribal entity. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025, two months before pardoning Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.

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Savannah Chrisley Announces Engagement And Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley shared her engagement and pregnancy news in a social media video.

Savannah announced her engagement to Jason and her pregnancy on Tuesday, October 27, sharing a social media video featuring her baby bump, ultrasound images, and moments with her fiancé. She initially referred to him as "J" without revealing his full identity. The couple’s engagement was reportedly known to some people in their circle months before the public announcement. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Savannah began sharing news of their plans to marry in late April and early May. Photos shared by a wedding photographer in the Cayman Islands also showed Savannah wearing what appeared to be a white dress and displaying her engagement ring. The ring appeared to feature an additional band that was absent from earlier engagement photos.

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How Savannah Chrisley Met Jason Galanis

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley discussed her relationship with Jason Galanis on her 'Unlocked' podcast.

Savannah discussed their relationship on her "Unlocked podcast" on Tuesday, October 27, in an episode explaining that they first connected through political circles while she was working to secure pardons for her parents. Jason reportedly reached out to congratulate her in June 2025 after Todd and Julie received their pardons. Their connection eventually developed into a romantic relationship. Per Fox News Digital, during the podcast appearance, the 29-year-old addressed the difference between them and made it clear that other people’s opinions would not change how she felt. "Yes, there is a huge age gap there, OK?" Savannah said. "And that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care," she added.

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley spoke about the love, respect and shared dreams that strengthened her relationship with fiancé Jason Galanis.