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'I Look Like I Could Be Pregnant': Savannah Chrisley Admits She's 'Not Feeling Great' in Candid Update About Egg Retrieval Process

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley gave fans a shocking update during her egg retrieval process, revealing her stomach was ‘hard as a rock.’

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April 7 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

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Savannah Chrisley got candid about the intense toll of egg retrieval, describing her body's shocking reaction.

"I want to give an update on how I'm feeling," the reality TV star, 28, said in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6, with the caption, "Egg Retrieval Update."

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Savannah Chrisley Said Her 'Stomach Was Hard as a Rock'

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Photo of Savannah Chrisley gave an update about her egg retrieval process on April 6.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley gave an update about her egg retrieval process on April 6.

In the video, Chrisley was in full glam, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and silver jewelry, as she took a walk around her neighborhood for some "light exercise."

"I'm not feeling great. [The] hot flashes are absolutely insane and my stomach is hard as a rock," she explained as she panned the camera to show her midsection. "And I look like I [could] be pregnant, so there we go."

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Savannah Chrisley Revealed Egg Retrieval Decision in September 2024

Photo of Savannah Chrisley revealed she was exploring the egg retrieval process in September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley revealed she was exploring the egg retrieval process in September 2024.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum first revealed her decision to freeze her eggs in September 2024 during an episode of her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast.

“In the past few months, I spoke about how I was going to see a doctor about freezing my eggs. I went to that first appointment and, wow. What a journey that was," she told her listeners.

Chrisley also opened up about the added challenge of endometriosis, a “condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus” and can affect nearby organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s also very tough as a woman. I am 27 years old, I always had this dream. If you’ve grown up in the South, you know. You have kids young, you get married young," she explained. "It’s just a thing that has been."

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Savannah Chrisley Opened Up About IVF

Photo of Savannah Chrisley said there was a 'chance' that she'd have to do in vitro fertilization.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley said there was a 'chance' that she'd have to do in vitro fertilization.

Months later, Chrisley admitted that there was a "chance" she'd have to do in vitro fertilization due to her ongoing health issues.

"I will say I am just petrified of having a mini-me," she said during her podcast in December 2024. "Like, all everything's going to come back and bite me in the a--."

Savannah Chrisley Debuted New Relationship

Photo of Savannah Chrisley's new relationship comes nearly a year following her split from Robert Shiver.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley's new relationship comes nearly a year following her split from Robert Shiver.

Chrisley has been open about wanting to have kids in the near future and debuted her new boyfriend in a mirror selfie last month.

Though she kept the suitor's identity private, she gave late conservator influencer Charlie Kirk a shoutout in her post.

"In the wise words of Charlie Kirk: Get married. Have kids. Build strong families," she captioned the March 1 photo. "Being a soft woman is HOT because it means you’re safe, you’re loved, and you chose well. #charliekirk."

The relationship came nearly a year after her split from Rober Shiver in April 2025.

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