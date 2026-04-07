'I Look Like I Could Be Pregnant': Savannah Chrisley Admits She's 'Not Feeling Great' in Candid Update About Egg Retrieval Process

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Savannah Chrisley got candid about the intense toll of egg retrieval, describing her body's shocking reaction. "I want to give an update on how I'm feeling," the reality TV star, 28, said in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6, with the caption, "Egg Retrieval Update."

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Savannah Chrisley Said Her 'Stomach Was Hard as a Rock'

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley gave an update about her egg retrieval process on April 6.

In the video, Chrisley was in full glam, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and silver jewelry, as she took a walk around her neighborhood for some "light exercise." "I'm not feeling great. [The] hot flashes are absolutely insane and my stomach is hard as a rock," she explained as she panned the camera to show her midsection. "And I look like I [could] be pregnant, so there we go."

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Savannah Chrisley Revealed Egg Retrieval Decision in September 2024

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley revealed she was exploring the egg retrieval process in September 2024.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum first revealed her decision to freeze her eggs in September 2024 during an episode of her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast. “In the past few months, I spoke about how I was going to see a doctor about freezing my eggs. I went to that first appointment and, wow. What a journey that was," she told her listeners. Chrisley also opened up about the added challenge of endometriosis, a “condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus” and can affect nearby organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. “It’s also very tough as a woman. I am 27 years old, I always had this dream. If you’ve grown up in the South, you know. You have kids young, you get married young," she explained. "It’s just a thing that has been."

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Savannah Chrisley Opened Up About IVF

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley said there was a 'chance' that she'd have to do in vitro fertilization.

Months later, Chrisley admitted that there was a "chance" she'd have to do in vitro fertilization due to her ongoing health issues. "I will say I am just petrified of having a mini-me," she said during her podcast in December 2024. "Like, all everything's going to come back and bite me in the a--."

Savannah Chrisley Debuted New Relationship

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley's new relationship comes nearly a year following her split from Robert Shiver.