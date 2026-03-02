or
Savannah Chrisley Debuts 'Protective' New Boyfriend as She Quotes Charlie Kirk's 'Wise Words' About Romantic Relationships

Savannah Chrisley said she's following Charlie Kirk's 'wise words' about romance when it comes to her new boyfriend.

March 2 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley raved over her new boyfriend on Instagram despite concealing his face from the public.

On Sunday, March 1, the reality star, 28, posted a mirror selfie in which she held hands with her beau during a shopping outing. In the caption, she complimented her partner and gave a shout-out to Charlie Kirk's past comments about relationships.

Savannah Chrisley Has a New Boyfriend

Photo of Savannah Chrisley posted a photo with her new boyfriend but kept his identity a secret.
Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley posted a photo with her new boyfriend but kept his identity a secret.

"I’ve spent a lot of my life being the strong one…the protector, the 'alpha' because I had to be. But a good man doesn’t compete with a strong woman. He honors her, protects her, and gives her the safety to be soft," she wrote. "The culture told us softness was weakness. It’s not. Softness is what happens when a woman no longer has to live in survival mode. There is nothing more powerful than a strong man and a feminine woman building a life together…faith, family, and a future that outlives them both."

The Reality Star Quotes Charlie Kirk

Photo of The reality star quoted Charlie Kirk in her post, calling his comments about life 'wise words.'
Source: mega

The reality star quoted Charlie Kirk in her post, calling his comments about life 'wise words.'

Her caption continued, "In the wise words of Charlie Kirk: Get married. Have kids. Build strong families. Being a soft woman is HOT because it means you’re safe, you’re loved, and you chose well. #charliekirk."

Chrisley had Randy Travis' tune "Forever and Ever, Amen" playing in the background.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Photo of Savannah Chrisley was supposed to join the late activist on tour before he was murdered.
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley was supposed to join the late activist on tour before he was murdered.

The podcast host was a big fan of Kirk's, and after he was fatally shot on September 10, 2025 during an event for his Turning Point USA, she revealed she had been scheduled to join him on tour.

"I was so excited to get to sit next to Charlie and open up to him and get to know him on a more personal level, like a lot of my friends who got to know him," she said on Fox & Friends less than two weeks after the right-wing activist's death. "But above all else, Charlie has been a voice for our country."

Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

The podcast host said her boyfriend allows her to embrace her 'softness.'

Chrisley felt the late father-of-two "gave [her] a voice" when she didn't have one.

"Charlie, he wants us to fight. He wants us to be loud. And he said it himself, 'If you don't correct evil, if you don't speak about evil, when evil is happening, then that in itself is evil,'" she continued. "So it's my job to stand up, be loud, and really I don't care who likes it and who doesn't."

Savannah Chrisley Was 'in Awe' of Erika Kirk

Photo of Savannah Chrisley complimented Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Savannah Chrisley complimented Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

Chrisley also revealed they shared Christian values.

"I keep saying that above all else, Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, are Christians. Isn't that really the message? I think bringing Christianity back into households is the only thing that's going to save us as a country," she added. "Watching Erika, I don't know how she spoke the word of God after losing her husband. I mean, I was in such awe to know that she is now the leader of Turning Point. I mean, we only go up from here."

