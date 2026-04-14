Savannah Chrisley's Right-Wing Makeover: Reality Star, 28, Unrecognizable Amid 'MAGA Barbie' Era
April 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley's self-proclaimed "MAGA Barbie" transformation has fans doing a double-take.
The Chrisleys Know Best star's changing appearance is raising eyebrows as she leans into styles popular with right-wing influencers like Erika Kirk, including dark tans and heavy makeup.
Savannah Chrisley's Transformation Received Mixed Reviews
In a recent video shared by the reality TV alum, 28, fans shared their opinion of her changing appearance.
"Savannah, you are too pretty w/out all the face makeup. Less is more," one critic urged, while another added, "What happened to her face? It looks swollen! Plus, there is so much makeup when natural beauty is prettier."
"Savannah come on girl you’re better than this," a third user declared. "Everyone loved you and now you’re turning your back on those that loved your family."
Savannah Chrisley Is in Her 'MAGA Barbie' Era
Chrisley first declared that she was in her "MAGA Barbie" era in June 2025.
"MAGA BARBIE IS WHAT THEY CALL ME 💖," she captioned a photo of herself posing in a hot pink tennis dress and matching MAGA hat.
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Savannah Chrisley Is Outspoke in Her Views
Chrisley is known for her outspoken support for President Donald Trump, previously taking the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Trump, 79, notably pardoned her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, in May 2025 after their convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.
"I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for," Savannah admitted to a news outlet in February 2025.
Savannah Chrisley Missed Financial Opportunities Due to Her Views
The media personality often shares her controversial right-wing views on her "Unlocked" podcast, which she revealed has had its struggles when securing advertising partners.
"[They] don't want to touch conservative. That was a tough thing for me because once again, I was being forced in a hole of — do I stand for what I believe in, or do I feed my family," she explained. "Which one? We should never live in a world where your job is in jeopardy, because of [a] difference of beliefs."
Though she missed some financial opportunities, the reality star emphasized, "In the end, it was worth it."
"It should never be that way and unfortunately, it was," she noted. "You can have differences of opinions and beliefs, and still voice your stance on something."