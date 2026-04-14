Savannah Chrisley's Right-Wing Makeover: Reality Star, 28, Unrecognizable Amid 'MAGA Barbie' Era

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley's self-proclaimed "MAGA Barbie" transformation has fans doing a double-take. The Chrisleys Know Best star's changing appearance is raising eyebrows as she leans into styles popular with right-wing influencers like Erika Kirk, including dark tans and heavy makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley's Transformation Received Mixed Reviews

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley's transformation has received a mixed response on social media.

In a recent video shared by the reality TV alum, 28, fans shared their opinion of her changing appearance. "Savannah, you are too pretty w/out all the face makeup. Less is more," one critic urged, while another added, "What happened to her face? It looks swollen! Plus, there is so much makeup when natural beauty is prettier." "Savannah come on girl you’re better than this," a third user declared. "Everyone loved you and now you’re turning your back on those that loved your family."

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Is in Her 'MAGA Barbie' Era

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley revealed she was in her 'MAGA Barbie' era as of June 2025.

Chrisley first declared that she was in her "MAGA Barbie" era in June 2025. "MAGA BARBIE IS WHAT THEY CALL ME 💖," she captioned a photo of herself posing in a hot pink tennis dress and matching MAGA hat.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Is Outspoke in Her Views

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley previously took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Chrisley is known for her outspoken support for President Donald Trump, previously taking the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Trump, 79, notably pardoned her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, in May 2025 after their convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. "I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for," Savannah admitted to a news outlet in February 2025.

Savannah Chrisley Missed Financial Opportunities Due to Her Views

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley admitted she has struggled partnering with advertisers for her 'Unlocked' podcast.