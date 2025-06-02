Everything to Know About Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Release After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump

Disgraced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from jail on May 28 after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, their lawyers confirmed.

After they were convicted of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2022, the reality stars were locked up in separate facilities — with Todd serving time in federal prison in Pensacola, Fla., and Julie staying at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. A judge originally sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven years, but their prison terms were cut short by the pardon.

One day before they were freed, Donald revealed he planned to pardon the couple.

"Your parents are going to be free and clear and I hope we can do it by tomorrow," the POTUS told Todd and Julie's children Savannah and Grayson during a phone call, as shown in a video by White House aide Margo Martin.

He added, "Is that OK? We'll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don't know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

Savannah — a longtime supporter of Donald — shared a statement after the pardon was announced.

"For the past two and a half years, I've done everything in my power to fight for my parents' freedom and bring them home," said the 27-year-old influencer. "This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."

She added, "I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process. Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right."