Everything to Know About Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Release After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump
Todd and Julie Chrisley Walked Free From Prison on May 28
Disgraced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from jail on May 28 after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, their lawyers confirmed.
After they were convicted of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2022, the reality stars were locked up in separate facilities — with Todd serving time in federal prison in Pensacola, Fla., and Julie staying at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. A judge originally sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven years, but their prison terms were cut short by the pardon.
One day before they were freed, Donald revealed he planned to pardon the couple.
"Your parents are going to be free and clear and I hope we can do it by tomorrow," the POTUS told Todd and Julie's children Savannah and Grayson during a phone call, as shown in a video by White House aide Margo Martin.
He added, "Is that OK? We'll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don't know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
Savannah — a longtime supporter of Donald — shared a statement after the pardon was announced.
"For the past two and a half years, I've done everything in my power to fight for my parents' freedom and bring them home," said the 27-year-old influencer. "This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."
She added, "I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process. Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right."
Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Convicted in 2022
Todd and Julie's release came nearly three years after they were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in a federal court in Georgia on June 7, 2022.
"After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of the fraudulently obtained loans," the U.S. Attorney's Office said after their conviction.
They were initially indicted on 12 counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
Savannah Chrisley Shared Photos of Her Parents Following Their Prison Release
On Instagram, Savannah uploaded a photo of her parents with the sticker that read, "Reunited and it feels so good!"
She also posted photos of her father's muscles, capturing the first few moments of their family time during their reunion after being apart for over two years.
Then, on May 29, Savannah documented her outing with her father at Nordstrom in Nashville, Tenn.
Todd Chrisley Maintained His Innocence During His First Post-Prison Interview
During his first post-prison interview on May 30, Todd expressed his gratitude to his daughter before asserting his innocence after spending time behind bars.
"I want to thank first and foremost my Lord and savior because that's who got me through it," said the patriarch, adding Savannah "fought a long fight."
Todd added, "It's a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position."
After saying he would "always be grateful" to Savannah, he stood by his innocence, stating, "Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do. It could be you. It could be any of you."
Asked if he had any regrets over what happened, Todd noted he "would have remorse if it was something I did."
Savannah Chrisley Denied Claims She Slept With Someone to Secure Her Parents' Release
Savannah also dismissed the claims she "slept" with someone to get her parents released from prison.
"Obviously, the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon of something," she said during the same May 30 press conference. "And if people knew the countless hours and the money and the time that I spent going to D.C., literally with not a meeting scheduled, and I just got on a plane and went and said, 'I'm going to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people.'"
She highlighted her hard work as she fought for her parents' pardons, revealing she was "exhausted" and "begged for meetings."
She continued, "I was never too good to ask. And that's the thing, is people think, 'Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money, that we got an upper hand,' and we didn't. I had to fight and I was relentless and that's how it happened. Finally, people listened."