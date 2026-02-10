Savannah Guthrie Believes Her Mother Nancy Is 'Still Alive' After Suspect Photos Released
Savannah Guthrie is still holding out hope that her mother, Nancy, is alive.
On Tuesday, February 10, photos of the alleged subject wearing a face mask and backpack were released to the public.
'Bring her Home'
"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900," Savannah wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
She also included the four pictures of the alleged subject from the Ring Camera at Nancy's home.
Nancy was reported missing on January 31 after she failed to show up for church on Sunday morning.
She was last seen with Savannah's sister, Annie, whose home has been searched throughout the investigation.
As of Tuesday, police were also looking into a "vehicle of interest" seen at a Circle K convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., where Nancy lives.
Turning Point for Police
The alleged abductors had set a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on Monday, February 9, reportedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for the return of the 84-year-old.
When the deadline passed with no further communication or apparent consequence, investigators began reassessing whether the ransom demands were ever genuine.
Former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told Daily Mail that the missed deadline marked a clear turning point for law enforcement.
"The deadline passing just tells law enforcement we need to close this particular path of investigation and continue putting efforts and resources and assets into the ones that might be more viable," he said.
Josh added that the Guthrie family’s desperation may have been exploited by opportunists with no real knowledge of Nancy’s whereabouts.
"Everyone has questioned the legitimacy and authenticity of these ransom notes and... this just tells us that, okay, this wasn't real," he said.
Pleading For Help
On Monday, Savannah shared another heartbreaking video on Instagram, pleading for help.
"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she began.
"Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt because we believe that somehow, someway she is feeling these prayers," she said. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."
Savannah explained that law enforcement was working "tirelessly around the clock" to locate her mother, who has been missing since January 31.
"She was taken, and we don't know where. We need your help," she said while shaking her head. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement."
The journalist described it as an "hour of desperation."