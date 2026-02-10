Savannah Guthrie Believes Her Mother Nancy Is 'Still Alive' After Suspect Photos Released

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie is still holding out hope that her mother, Nancy, is alive. On Tuesday, February 10, photos of the alleged subject wearing a face mask and backpack were released to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bring her Home'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie believes her mother is still alive.

"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900," Savannah wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. She also included the four pictures of the alleged subject from the Ring Camera at Nancy's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Nancy has been missing for 10 days.

Nancy was reported missing on January 31 after she failed to show up for church on Sunday morning. She was last seen with Savannah's sister, Annie, whose home has been searched throughout the investigation. As of Tuesday, police were also looking into a "vehicle of interest" seen at a Circle K convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., where Nancy lives.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Point for Police

Source: NBC The new pictures of the alleged suspect show a person in a mask with a backpack.

The alleged abductors had set a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on Monday, February 9, reportedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for the return of the 84-year-old. When the deadline passed with no further communication or apparent consequence, investigators began reassessing whether the ransom demands were ever genuine. Former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told Daily Mail that the missed deadline marked a clear turning point for law enforcement. "The deadline passing just tells law enforcement we need to close this particular path of investigation and continue putting efforts and resources and assets into the ones that might be more viable," he said. Josh added that the Guthrie family’s desperation may have been exploited by opportunists with no real knowledge of Nancy’s whereabouts. "Everyone has questioned the legitimacy and authenticity of these ransom notes and... this just tells us that, okay, this wasn't real," he said.

Pleading For Help

Source: NBC Savannah called the search for her mother a 'nightmare.'