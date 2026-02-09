Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Ransom Deadline Is a 'Critical Moment' for TV Star's Family, Expert Warns: Might Be Their 'Last Chance'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
A law enforcement expert warned that time may be running out for authorities trying to apprehend the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie.
He called the looming ransom deadline a "critical moment" for the Guthrie family.
The 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie and two siblings is believed to have been taken from her Arizona home roughly nine days ago.
The family has publicly pleaded for her release in a video message and signaled they are willing to pay a $6 million ransom ahead of Monday's deadline.
An Expert Weighs In
"I'll tell you there's probably over a bit of nail-biting going on right now," retired police commander Mike King said on America Reports on Monday, February 8, per Mediaite.
"But I can only assume that there's a whole lot of work going on, trying to gather and prepare for any kind of digital trail that might come forward as a result of whatever communication and the process of communication they have set up," King said.
"This could be the last chance to dip in the well and find out locations and other kinds of things. This is a critical moment in time," he continued, adding, "We don't know... how serious this deadline is."
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Alleged Kidnappers Sent 'Ransom Note' Demanding Millions in Bitcoin: Read the Shocking Details
- Savannah Guthrie's Family's Videos to Kidnappers Hint They 'Know More Than They've Let on' About Nancy's Disappearance, Body Language Expert Claims
- Guthrie Family Requests Police Presence as Search for Missing Mother Continues
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ransom Deadline Looming
Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN9 reported the deadline for the Guthrie family to deposit the $6 million ransom in bitcoin is Monday, February 8, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time.
A TMZ report said the cryptocurrency wallet designated to receive the funds "was still empty" as of the latest check, according to Fox News anchor Sandra Smith.
TMZ originally received the ransom note outlining two separate deadlines, with the second set to expire within hours.
King also suggested the kidnappers' decision to contact TMZ could offer insight into their motive.
"I look at the demographic of TMZ and the age group of people that listen to TMZ on a regular basis, the nature of TMZ and the fact that it has kind of a celebrity status and a lot of things they talk about," King said. "I find myself kind of waffling back and forth; Is it about money or is it about legacy?"
Another Desperate Plea
On Monday, Savannah released another heartbreaking video on Instagram, sharing that she believes her mom is still alive.
"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she began.
"Just want to say first of all, thank you much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt because we believe that somehow, someway she is feeling these prayers. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help," the TV host shared.
The journalist called it an "hour of desperation" as she pleaded for help.