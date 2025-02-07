or
Savannah Guthrie Recalls 'Really Embarrassing' Interview With Khloé Kardashian Where She Bluntly Addressed Rumors About O.J. Simpson Being Her Biological Dad

Composite photo of Savannah Guthrie, Khloé Kardashian and O.J. Simpson.
Source: MEGA

In 2012, Savannah Guthrie interviewed Khloé Kardashian and asked her about the rumors that O.J. Simpson was her real dad.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie’s awkward interview with Khloé Kardashian still haunts her to this day.

On the Thursday, February 6, episode of Andy Cohen’s show Radio Andy, the Today star recalled the “really embarrassing” 2012 sit-down she had with The Kardashians star, where she asked her about rumors swirling that O.J. Simpson was her real father.

Source: SiriusXM/YouTube
“There had been these stories circulating in the press that her father, Robert Kardashian, wasn’t really her father,” Savannah remembered, to which Andy noted how the late convicted felon was thought to be her biological dad.

“Who knows? I can’t even remember the details,” the 53-year-old NBC journalist replied. “But I know the producers at the time — none of whom are here today — really wanted me to ask, and I was very embarrassed to ask such a question.”

Because she was hesitant about the topic, the mother-of-two said she “did what any naive, green anchor would do” by leaving the query until the end of the interview.

“At the Today show, we have a thing called the ‘hard out,’ and the ‘hard out’ means you have to be done. The show is going to black at such and such time,” she explained, noting that she asked about the speculation with just 10 seconds left in the segment.

savannah guthrie embarrassing khloe kardashian rumors oj simpson dad
Source: MEGA

'If I saw her today, I’d hug her,' Savannah Guthrie said of the awkward interview with Khloé Kardashian.

“I said, ‘Khloé, just real quickly, in the seconds we have, there have been some stories that Robert Kardashian is not your father. Is he?'” she recollected.

Savannah made it clear she wished she could apologize for the uncomfortable moment.

“And God bless her — if I saw her today, I’d hug her for this — I don’t know if she’s such a pro that she saw them counting down, like three, two … and she said, ‘Yep, I know. Nothing to it.’ And I was like, ‘And we’ll be right back.’ She saved my butt,” she stated.

Back in 2012, the reality TV personality went on Today to promote the new season of her E! reality show with her then-husband, Lamar Odom.

savannah guthrie embarrassing khloe kardashian rumors oj simpson dad
Source: The Today Show NBC

Khloé Kardashian appeared on 'Today' in 2012 to discuss her E! reality show with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

At the time, Savannah said, “Actually, I think we’re out of time. Nothing more to say about what people said about your father, your biological father?” to which Khloé joked, “I don’t know who my daddy is, I guess. I don’t know.”

“Yes, you do,” Savannah concluded.

In 2017, when O.J. was released from prison, Khloé addressed the chatter again.

“They are all f----- lol such a-------. Hehe oh well… I’m happy and they hatin,” she penned on social media about the situation.

savannah guthrie embarrassing khloe kardashian rumors oj simpson dad
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson also shut down rumors he is Khloé Kardashians dad in 2022 on the 'Full Send' podcast.

In 2022, O.J. also shut down the speculation on the “Full Send” podcast.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris [Jenner] was a cute girl,” he said of Khloé’s mom, whom he spent time with in the '90s. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true,” he added.

