or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Richard Gere
OK LogoNEWS

Richard Gere Flips Off Savannah Guthrie During Live 'Today' Interview 1 Day After Cher Dropped F-Bomb: Watch

richard gere flips off savannah guthrie pp
Source: @TODAY/Youtube

Richard Gere flipped off Savannah Guthrie during the November 20 episode of the 'Today' show.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

What is happening at the Today show? Just one day after Cher dropped an F-bomb on live television, Richard Gere also shocked audiences when he flipped off Savannah Guthrie.

After a scene from his new show, The Agency, was shown during the sit-down, the camera panned back to the 75-year-old actor and Guthrie, 52, where he had his middle finger in the air while facing the news anchor.

Article continues below advertisement
richard gere flips off savannah guthrie
Source: @TODAY/Youtube

Richard Gere flipped off Savannah Guthrie during an episode of the 'Today' show.

Article continues below advertisement

Guthrie then tried to cover up Gere's hand and asked, “What did you just do?”

“Sorry, but that’s what I did in the piece," he quipped.

Guthrie then joked with the A-lister, stating, “You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
richard gere flips off savannah guthrie
Source: @TODAY/Youtube

Richard Gere said he didn't realize he was on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I’m bleeping you. You know, Cher was on here doing an F-bomb yesterday, so I don’t know what’s happened.”

MORE ON:
Richard Gere

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
cher f bomb hoda kotb nbc
Source: NBC

Cher swore on live TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Gere claimed he "didn't know" the camera was on him and added that he just wanted to show a part of the scene where he flips off his costar.

"We cut that part out,” Guthrie said as to why that part wasn't show to viewers.

“I could see that, but it didn’t make any sense without that," the Pretty Woman alum said.

Article continues below advertisement
richard gere flips off savannah chrisley
Source: @TODAY/Youtube

Richard Gere spoke about his new show on the 'Today' show.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Cher was on November 19 to discuss her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir: Part One.

Cher revealed she reached out to Lucille Ball for advice when dealing with the hardships of her relationship with her late ex, Sonny Bono.

Article continues below advertisement

The 60-year-old host asked what the I Love Lucy star told her, to which Cher replied, "I can't say it on TV."

"We’ll bleep it," Kotb quipped.

The "Believe" songstress said she reached out to Ball since she had gone through similar issues with her ex and costar, Desi Arnaz. “So, she said, ‘F--- it, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher said as Kotb let out a gasp.

“Ok, we didn’t have the seven second [delay], but we will for the next feed,” the journalist said while laughing.

“Well, you said I could!” Cher said, to which Kotb replied, “I should have bleeped it myself.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.