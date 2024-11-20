Richard Gere Flips Off Savannah Guthrie During Live 'Today' Interview 1 Day After Cher Dropped F-Bomb: Watch

What is happening at the Today show? Just one day after Cher dropped an F-bomb on live television, Richard Gere also shocked audiences when he flipped off Savannah Guthrie.

After a scene from his new show, The Agency, was shown during the sit-down, the camera panned back to the 75-year-old actor and Guthrie, 52, where he had his middle finger in the air while facing the news anchor.