Richard Gere Flips Off Savannah Guthrie During Live 'Today' Interview 1 Day After Cher Dropped F-Bomb: Watch
What is happening at the Today show? Just one day after Cher dropped an F-bomb on live television, Richard Gere also shocked audiences when he flipped off Savannah Guthrie.
After a scene from his new show, The Agency, was shown during the sit-down, the camera panned back to the 75-year-old actor and Guthrie, 52, where he had his middle finger in the air while facing the news anchor.
Guthrie then tried to cover up Gere's hand and asked, “What did you just do?”
“Sorry, but that’s what I did in the piece," he quipped.
Guthrie then joked with the A-lister, stating, “You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show.”
She added, “I’m bleeping you. You know, Cher was on here doing an F-bomb yesterday, so I don’t know what’s happened.”
Gere claimed he "didn't know" the camera was on him and added that he just wanted to show a part of the scene where he flips off his costar.
"We cut that part out,” Guthrie said as to why that part wasn't show to viewers.
“I could see that, but it didn’t make any sense without that," the Pretty Woman alum said.
As OK! previously reported, Cher was on November 19 to discuss her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir: Part One.
Cher revealed she reached out to Lucille Ball for advice when dealing with the hardships of her relationship with her late ex, Sonny Bono.
The 60-year-old host asked what the I Love Lucy star told her, to which Cher replied, "I can't say it on TV."
"We’ll bleep it," Kotb quipped.
The "Believe" songstress said she reached out to Ball since she had gone through similar issues with her ex and costar, Desi Arnaz. “So, she said, ‘F--- it, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher said as Kotb let out a gasp.
“Ok, we didn’t have the seven second [delay], but we will for the next feed,” the journalist said while laughing.
“Well, you said I could!” Cher said, to which Kotb replied, “I should have bleeped it myself.”