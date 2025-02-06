Khloé Kardashian Reunites With Lamar Odom in New 'Kardashians' Episode in Effort to 'Close' That ‘Chapter' of Her Life

Khloé Kardashian reunited with ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time in nine years in an effort to “close [that] chapter” of her life “for good.”

"Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life ,” she explained in a confessional. "I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul."

On the February 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian had her best friend Malika Haqq set up the visit between the exes. She opted not to tell her sisters or her mother, explaining her famous momager would have “ been crying ” had she known about the meeting.

Kardashian — who was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016 — noted she took her vows “very seriously,” but there were “bigger things that were not fixable” in her marriage. She also shared the last time Odom saw her was in 2016.

"I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar,” she added. "It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it.”

As for why she decided to meet up with him now, the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained it was time to “shed as much as I can,” adding she had Odom’s belongings to return to him.

"I want him to have his stuff … and that’s it,” she said. “I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."