Savannah Guthrie Overcome With Emotion While Viewing Childhood Photos on 'Today' as Her Mom Nancy Remains Missing

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Savannah Guthrie faced her heartbreak on live TV during the Thursday, May 7, episode of Today, as she was overcome with emotion while viewing childhood photos alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager amid her mother Nancy's unsolved disappearance. The NBC stars were discussing a viral video of a kid practicing his smile for picture day — only for the actually snaps to feature him making silly faces — when the broadcast flashed throwback pictures of Savannah and Jenna as young kids. "That got us thinking — and none of us really have our picture day pictures — but what we looked like in our kindergarten era," Jenna explained, with a photo of Savannah as a child flashing on the screen.

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'That Was in My Backyard'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie got emotional over a photo of herself as a kid in her Tucson, Ariz., backyard.

In the sweet shot, Savannah wore a Bluebird Camp Fire Girls outfit, correcting Jenna's assumption it was from picture day. "That was a Bluebird," she clarified, noting the photo was taken outside of the very home her 84-year-old mother was abducted from during the early hours of Sunday, February 1. "That was in my backyard," Savannah explained of the Tucson, Ariz., property, to which Jenna reacted, "Aww, so sweet."

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Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Left 'Today' Mid-Show Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1.

The photograph clearly pulled at Savannah's heart strings, as she managed to crack a wistful smile more than three months after her elderly mom was mysteriously taken in the middle of the night. Savannah's emotional Today show moment occurred just one day after she made headlines for abruptly leaving the broadcast on Wednesday, May 6. Her sudden departure caused costar Craig Melvin to have to address her absence, telling viewers, "Savannah had to leave a little early."

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie abruptly left the Wednesday, May 6, episode of 'Today.'

"She’ll be right back tomorrow, though," he promised. Her swift departure resulted in a missed reunion between Savannah and one of her former high school teachers — who created a sign showcasing Savannah's freshman and senior year photos. Sharing the snap to her Instagram Story, Savannah, whom the woman told Jenna was a "good student," wrote, "Thank you for coming." Savannah took a two-month hiatus from her job after her mom was reported missing on February 1, but returned on April 6. "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's high school teacher came to visit her on the set of 'Today.'