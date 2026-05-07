Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Leaves 'Today' Show as Search for Her Missing Mom Continues

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie abruptly left a recent 'Today' broadcast while the search for her missing mother continues.

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“Savannah had to leave a little early,” Craig shared on air. He quickly reassured fans, adding, “She’ll be right back tomorrow, though.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Craig Melvin assured viewers that Savannah would return to the show the following day.

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As OK! previously reported, Savannah initially stepped away from the morning show after her mother disappeared on February 1. The NBC anchor took a temporary leave of absence to focus on her family and the ongoing investigation before officially returning to the program on April 6. "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she said during her emotional first episode back.

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At the time, co-anchor Craig responded warmly, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home." "Well, here we go, ready or not," Savannah continued. "Let's do the news."

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This isn’t the first time Savannah has suddenly disappeared mid-broadcast since returning to the show. Viewers were also concerned during the April 15 episode when the journalist unexpectedly vanished before an interview segment with Anne Hathaway about her upcoming movie Mother Mary.

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Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home in what authorities are calling a 'targeted' kidnapping.

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Before the commercial break, Savannah was seated across from Anne, preparing for the conversation. But when the show returned, it was Hoda Kotb leading the interview instead, leaving fans confused about Savannah’s whereabouts.

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Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Nancy’s disappearance continues to grow. The 84-year-old was reportedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in what authorities described as a “targeted” kidnapping during the early morning hours of February 1. Investigators have released very few details publicly, though surveillance footage showed a masked man allegedly attempting to disable her doorbell camera before she vanished.

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Authorities also confirmed they discovered DNA evidence inside the home that did not belong to Nancy. However, Sheriff Chris Nanos explained the testing process has been complicated because the samples are “mixed,” meaning they contain DNA from multiple people. Nancy’s current condition remains unknown, as investigators previously revealed that drops of her blood were discovered both inside and outside the property. It was also noted that the missing senior requires daily medication and relies on a pacemaker.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Investigators discovered blood and mixed DNA evidence at the scene of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

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While some critics and online commenters have questioned whether Nancy is "still alive," kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart recently shared hope that the case could still have a positive ending. Elizabeth told CNN’s Erin Burnett that many abduction cases have lasted far longer than her own nine-month ordeal.