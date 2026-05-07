TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Is Hopeful There's a 'Break in the Case' After Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Leaves 'Today' Show Source: @TodayShow/Youtube An ex-agent weighed in on Savannah Guthrie's abrupt exit from 'Today,' saying it gives her hope of a break in the Nancy Guthrie case. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 9:34 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent and frequent media commenter on the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, reacted to Savannah Guthrie’s abrupt departure from the Today show on Wednesday, May 6. Following Savannah's sudden exit after only 90 minutes on air, Jennifer posted on X expressing hope that the departure signaled a break in the investigation of her missing mother. "Everytime she unexpectedly leaves the show, it gives me hope that there may be a break in the case. I guess it could just mean Charley had to leave school early with the sniffles and Savannah wanted to be with him, but I always hope it means a break. #NancyGuthrie,” she posted.

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Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

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Nancy Guthrie



Savannah Guthrie left the @TODAYshow set this morning after only 90 minutes.



Everytime she unexpectedly leaves the show, it gives me hope that there may be a break in the case.



I guess it could just mean Charlie had to leave school early with the sniffles and… pic.twitter.com/KULiVVLqCF — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 6, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X The expert weighed in on the case.

When Savannah abruptly left the Today show set mid-broadcast on Wednesday, co-host Craig Melvin confirmed she "had to leave a little early" but assured viewers she would "be right back tomorrow.” A source told Page Six that the exit was for a personal appointment and was not related to her mother's case. Jennifer has been providing regular analysis of Nancy’s baffling disappearance, consistently arguing that it is a "kidnapping for ransom" and not a "cold" case. She has previously criticized the investigation's handling of DNA evidence and analyzed potential suspects.

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Source: TodayShow/NBC The former FBI agent weighed in on the case.

The former FBI agent noted that a "secret code" ("needed off set") is in place at NBC to alert Savannah of any major developments. Savannah’s exit occurred the same day as the airing of the television special NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which features criminal profilers and experts — including Jennifer — discussing the abduction. Forensic profilers in the special suggest the abduction was likely carried out by two or three individuals rather than a single person acting alone.

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Source: MEGAkash- Nancy Guthrie was allegedly taken from her home.

Some criminal profilers have raised the disturbing possibility that the kidnapper seen on the doorbell camera may have been eliminated by an accomplice or boss following the high-profile media attention. The FBI is currently performing advanced testing on a mixed DNA sample (likely from three or more individuals) recovered from Nancy's home. This analysis includes a hair sample sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico for testing. Investigators confirmed that blood droplets found on Nancy's front porch belonged to her. Forensic analysis of the blood spatter suggests a struggle occurred where Nancy may have been struck, causing her to fall to her knees.

Source: MEGA The total reward for information leading to Nancy’s safe return has grown to over $1.2 million.