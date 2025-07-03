Savannah Guthrie 'Fights' Jenna Bush Hager on Being an 'Elder Millennial': 'Look in the Dictionary'

The talk show host was joined by guest Brooke Shields to discuss the "thank you" text, a trend that's reportedly "dividing Gen Z and millennials."

"I say this to my kids. If you want to express gratitude or anything, love, toward one of your friends, do that," Bush Hager asserted.

"It matters," the actress agreed. "I just finished working with somebody, and I thought, 'You know what? Maybe they don't know how much I enjoyed that process.' And just thanking them for the time and for giving me a memory that I feel was a blessing or a gift. They don't have to be schmaltzy or too cringey... the 'I appreciate you.'"