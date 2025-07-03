Savannah Guthrie 'Fights' Jenna Bush Hager on Being an 'Elder Millennial': 'Look in the Dictionary'
Savannah Guthrie has no problem ruthlessly calling out Jenna Bush Hager for her age.
On the Thursday, July 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager, 43, admitted her colleague, 53, has roasted her in the past for calling herself a millennial.
"I'm an elder millennial, but just by two months," Bush Hager said. "Savannah fights me on it. She's like, 'You're not actually a millennial.' I'm like, 'Look in the dictionary. It's right there in the dictionary.'"
Those generally considered millennials are born between 1981 and 1996, while Gen X is between 1965 and 1980. Bush Hager was born in 1981, which puts her right at the cusp.
Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields Co-Host 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends'
The talk show host was joined by guest Brooke Shields to discuss the "thank you" text, a trend that's reportedly "dividing Gen Z and millennials."
"I say this to my kids. If you want to express gratitude or anything, love, toward one of your friends, do that," Bush Hager asserted.
"It matters," the actress agreed. "I just finished working with somebody, and I thought, 'You know what? Maybe they don't know how much I enjoyed that process.' And just thanking them for the time and for giving me a memory that I feel was a blessing or a gift. They don't have to be schmaltzy or too cringey... the 'I appreciate you.'"
Jenna Bush Hager's Live Haircut
Bush Hager made headlines on June 16 when she received a live bob haircut by Chris McMillan. The new hairdo was inspired by guest co-host Leslie Bibb, who is known for her blonde chop on The White Lotus. The actress cheered her on throughout the process since Bush Hager was hesitant.
"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Bush Hager said cautiously, noticing people outside the window shaking their heads. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"
"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," Bibb exclaimed.
The mom-of-three debuted the new hairstyle the following day and admitted she felt "strange" copying her costar's strands.
"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her.
Bush Hager's kids were appalled by the bob and slammed her for deciding to go through with it.
"They thought they were getting a puppy," Bush Hager explained on June 17 as she showed a clip of the big reveal. The kids cried, "I don’t like it!” and “Why would you do that?" Meanwhile, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, reportedly said of her new look, "D---, that's hot."