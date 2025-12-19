Savannah Guthrie Health Shocker: 'Today' Host Announces Her 'Last Day' Before Extended Absence as She Undergoes Vocal Surgery

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie has marked her "last day" at the Today show — for now. On Friday, December 19, the famed talk show host announced she'd be taking an extended hiatus to undergo vocal surgery at the start of 2026. Guthrie revealed the procedure requires her to be on complete vocal rest as she recovers.

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie feels relieved to finally have a 'solution' to her health woes.

"Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit," Guthrie explained. "Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules and I also have a polyp. It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while." After feeling like she was suffering from "the world's longest head cold," the 53-year-old feels relieved and "really excited" to finally have a proper diagnosis and "solution" to fix what's going on.

Savannah Guthrie Must Be 'Totally Silent' for About 2 Weeks

View this post on Instagram Source: @todayshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie made a health announcement during the December 19 episode of 'Today.'

"This has been going on for years," she confessed. Guthrie found humor in the situation, joking "Christmas [is] coming early for my family," as she must be "totally silent" for a couple of weeks.

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones reminded Savannah Guthrie of the positives that come with rest and recovery.

The beloved morning show host's costar Sheinelle Jones related to Guthrie's struggles after undergoing the same surgery. Attempting to make her friend feel better ahead of the procedure, Jones shared some of the positives about rest and recovery. "The silver lining is you have permission to be still. The house gets quiet, the kids are gonna want to help you out," she noted to Guthrie — who shares her daughter, Vale, 11, and son, Charley, 9, with her husband, Mike Feldman.

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Costar Sheinelle Jones Underwent Same Surgery

Source: TODAY/YouTube Sheinelle Jones gifted Savannah Guthrie the whiteboard she used while recovering from the same surgery.

Jones then presented Guthrie with the whiteboard she used to "speak" while recovering from the surgery before reminding her pal of other A-list stars who have also underwent the procedure. "A lot of the greats have done it, maybe you'll come out singing like, I don't know, Celine Dion," she joked, which reminded Guthrie that she once loved to belt out tunes and suddenly was no longer able to because of the issues in her vocal cords.

Savannah Guthrie Had Eye Surgery in 2019 After Freak Accident

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie previously underwent eye surgery in 2019 after a freak accident involving her son.