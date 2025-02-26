or
Article continues below advertisement
'Heartbroken' Savannah Guthrie Details How Hoda Kotb Told Her She Was Leaving 'Today': 'I Kind of Had a Feeling'

Hoda Kotb's last 'Today' appearance was on January 10.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie still remembers every detail from when good friend and former Today co-host Hoda Kotb informed her she would be leaving the morning show.

"I had a wedding overseas, and she called me," Guthrie spilled in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I said to my husband, 'Hoda wants to call me, and she knows I’m at the airport. This can’t be good,'" the mother-of-two, 53, continued. "I kind of had a feeling that it could be that."

The TV star admitted she's "heartbroken" over the situation but also "thrilled" and "proud" of Kotb, 60.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"That is so gutsy to leave something you love at the height of your excellence and say, 'I’m dreaming this bigger dream for myself,'" Guthrie noted. "She was like, 'I turned 60 and sure, I could do this wonderful thing with one hand tied behind my back for another 10 years,' but she said, 'I’m going to take a risk.'"

"Lucky [for] us that the perfect person was right there waiting in the wings. [Craig Melvin] has stepped into the role seamlessly," she raved.

Article continues below advertisement

Guthrie noted her pal is "really happy" with her decision to step away from the spotlight and focus on her two daughters, Haley and Hope, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

When asked if Kotb's decision made Guthrie rethink her own position at the network, she replied, "What I know now is that I have the best job with the best people, both on camera and behind the scenes. We’re doing important work and [it’s] fun. Who knows what the future holds? I’m open, but I’m pretty darn happy."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Kotb announced her departure on the September 26, 2024 episode of the series, with her final installment airing last month.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time," the author explained. "And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

"It's kind of a big deal for me," the mom-of-two continued. "I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The star had been working for NBC for nearly three decades, including a gig at Dateline and co-hosting Today with Guthrie, Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager.

Earlier this month, Kotb assured fans she was content with her choice, telling a reporter, "I woke up on the very first day after I made my decision — that Monday at 4:15 — and I have to tell you, everything seemed right."

"My little girl ran down the stairs and she looked at me and she goes, 'you are here!'" Kotb continued. "And I go, 'yes! I’m here.' So, right decision confirmed."

