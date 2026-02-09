Savannah Guthrie Believes Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie 'Is Still Out There' as She Pleads for Help in Heartbreaking Video

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie believes her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still alive more than one week after her disappearance. "I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," Savannah, 54, expressed in a heartbreaking video posted via Instagram on Monday, February 9, as she pleaded for the public's help.

Savannah Guthries Believes Mom Nancy Guthrie Is Still Alive

The NBC anchor began the nearly two-minute clip by thanking the public for their concern following the news of her mother's disappearance, as she was last seen on January 31. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers," she said. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

Savannah Guthrie Said Law Enforcement Was 'Working Around the Clock'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still alive in a new video.

Savannah explained law enforcement was working "tirelessly around the clock" to try and find her mother. "She was taken and we don't know where. We need your help," she said while shaking her head. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement." The journalist called it an "hour of desperation" as she closed out the video.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after a friend noticed the 84-year-old missed her regular Sunday church service. She was last seen by a family member entering her home at 9:30 p.m. the night before, after having dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie. The Pima County Sheriff's Department later confirmed Nancy's home was being treated as a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was found. Authorities immediately considered the possibility of an abduction, as Nancy had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility.

Savannah Guthrie Addressed Alleged Kidnappers

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie addressed her mother's alleged kidnappers in a video posted via Instagram.