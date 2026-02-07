'We Will Pay': Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Beg Alleged Kidnapper to Release Their Mother in Heartbreaking Message
Feb. 7 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, sent a strong message to their mother Nancy's alleged kidnapper on Saturday, February 7.
"We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," the TV star, 54, said via Instagram.
Nancy, 84, is still missing after last being seen on January 31.
As OK! previously reported, Pima County Sheriff's Department issued an update on Wednesday, February 4, confirming they have "not identified a suspect or person of interest" in the case.
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the statement continued. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."
Donald Trump Claims There's a Breakthrough in the Case
Two days later, President Donald Trump said authorities were close to nailing the case.
"We could have some answers coming up fairly soon," the politician stated, adding there are "very strong" clues about Nancy's disappearance that authorities are looking into.
“A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation,” Donald said.
In the latest development, police were seen towing a vehicle away from Nancy's home, with a neighbor allegedly telling law enforcement to search her roof for clues.
According to People, Nancy's blue SUV was taken from her garage on February 6. A solar-powered camera was also removed from her roof, in addition to a white video camera from the nearby casita.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, which includes the review of multiple pieces of evidence. At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Tracy Walder, who worked as a CIA agent for six years before becoming a special agent for the FBI for four years, said the ransom note sparked authorities to "go back to the home, expand the perimeter and remove the vehicle for further processing."
She added, "Of course, anything digital will help, but to me, it sounds like the garage door never opened or closed again after 9:50 p.m., so I personally don’t think the car went anywhere. But they will look at historical data.”