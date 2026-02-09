Savannah Guthrie's Mother Was 'Stalked for Some Time' Before Kidnapping, Former CIA Officer Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for days, prompting a frantic search. According to Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, Nancy was likely “stalked for some time” before her kidnapping.

Source: COURT TV/YouTube Experts believe Nancy Guthrie may have been stalked before her disappearance.

During a press conference on Thursday, February 5, authorities revealed that no DNA evidence pointing to a suspect was found in Nancy’s Arizona home. Tracy believes the abductor was extremely prepared. “This is a person who is clearly suited up and gloved up," she explained, emphasizing the calculated nature of the crime.

The investigation took a critical turn when Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that Nancy’s doorbell camera disconnected around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, February 1. Tracy noted that the timeline indicated the perpetrator was present for approximately 45 minutes and appeared to know the locations of the security cameras. “That doesn’t always mean it’s a family member,” she clarified. “That could mean it’s a stalker.”

Source: COURT TV/YouTube Investigators say the suspect appeared highly prepared.

Tracy also expressed concerns about the accessibility of Nancy’s personal information online. “I think they probably stalked her for some time,” she speculated, indicating that the suspect may have tracked her daily activities.

Source: NBC Security cameras were disabled during the incident.

Nancy was reported missing after she did not attend church on Sunday, February 1. Chris confirmed that investigators believe Nancy was abducted in her sleep and may have been harmed during the process. A trail of blood found outside her front door matches Nancy’s, intensifying the urgency of the search. The investigation is further complicated by a ransom note that has emerged. FBI special agent Heith Janke disclosed that the note contained specific demands and a deadline for 5 p.m. MT. A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to Nancy's safe return.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is begging with the alleged kidnappers to bring home her mom.