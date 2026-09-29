Savannah Guthrie 'Was Naked' When Hoda Kotb Surprised Her in Star's 'Today' Dressing Room

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Hoda Kotb reunited with her Today Show family on Tuesday, September 29, catching several former co-workers off guard, however, no one was more surprised than Savannah Guthrie. "We've got a family reunion," announced Craig Melvin, who replaced Kotb as co-anchor last year, as the team stepped out onto the Today Plaza. "Hoda Kotb just popped in."

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'I Wanted to Surprise You!'

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb returned to 'Today' for an appearance on September 29.

As Kotb, 62, joined the group to wave at the cameras, her former fourth hour co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, added that the appearance was a shock to her. "We talked yesterday, and she wasn’t like, 'Hey, I’ll see you tomorrow,'" Bush Hager, 44, confessed. Kotb replied, "I wanted to surprise you!"

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'I Was Naked'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie confessed she was in her 'underwear.'

But, it was Guthrie who got the biggest surprise on Tuesday morning. "By the way, this morning I hear a knock on the door and then followed by a 'Just come right in!' and I was naked," Guthrie, 54, admitted. "And it was Hoda. I mean, I was in my underwear, but I was like, 'Hi!'" "She was!" Kotb confirmed. "And we got our hug." Later, Guthrie quipped, "Everyone’s trying to get that visual out of their head of me naked."

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'Hoda, Are You Back for Good?'

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb made a guest appearance to report a story.

Carson Daly then jokingly asked, "Hoda, are you back for good? Should Craig get his stuff out of the…" as Melvin, 47, replied, "I’m ready, I’m ready." But Kotb shook her head, insisting, "Craig’s going nowhere," later clarifying that she was back to report a story on the morning show.

Hoda Kotb Exited 'Today' in January 2025

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb left to spend more time at home with her daughters.