Savannah Guthrie 'Was Naked' When Hoda Kotb Surprised Her in Star's 'Today' Dressing Room
Sept. 29 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Hoda Kotb reunited with her Today Show family on Tuesday, September 29, catching several former co-workers off guard, however, no one was more surprised than Savannah Guthrie.
"We've got a family reunion," announced Craig Melvin, who replaced Kotb as co-anchor last year, as the team stepped out onto the Today Plaza. "Hoda Kotb just popped in."
'I Wanted to Surprise You!'
As Kotb, 62, joined the group to wave at the cameras, her former fourth hour co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, added that the appearance was a shock to her.
"We talked yesterday, and she wasn’t like, 'Hey, I’ll see you tomorrow,'" Bush Hager, 44, confessed.
Kotb replied, "I wanted to surprise you!"
'I Was Naked'
But, it was Guthrie who got the biggest surprise on Tuesday morning.
"By the way, this morning I hear a knock on the door and then followed by a 'Just come right in!' and I was naked," Guthrie, 54, admitted. "And it was Hoda. I mean, I was in my underwear, but I was like, 'Hi!'"
"She was!" Kotb confirmed. "And we got our hug."
Later, Guthrie quipped, "Everyone’s trying to get that visual out of their head of me naked."
- Hoda Kotb Reveals When She Knew Leaving 'Today' Show Was the 'Right' Decision
- Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Host 'Today' Together for First Time in Over a Year Amid Craig Melvin's Absence: 'Just Like Old Times!'
- Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Hoda Kotb for Not Tuning Into Her 'Today' Segment After Leaving the Show: Watch
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'Hoda, Are You Back for Good?'
Carson Daly then jokingly asked, "Hoda, are you back for good? Should Craig get his stuff out of the…" as Melvin, 47, replied, "I’m ready, I’m ready."
But Kotb shook her head, insisting, "Craig’s going nowhere," later clarifying that she was back to report a story on the morning show.
Hoda Kotb Exited 'Today' in January 2025
Kotb left Today in January 2025, sharing that she wanted to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 9, and Hope, 7.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she told Entertainment Tonight about her decision to leave. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."
Kotb continued: "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."