Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Costars 'Shocked' at Her Decision to Leave, Most Didn't Know Until 'a Couple of Days' Before Her Announcement: Insider
Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today was as much of a surprise to most of her costars as it was to fans.
According to a source, most of the journalist's coworkers "were shocked" when she announced on the Thursday, September 26, installment of the morning show that she'll be leaving sometime next year.
"There weren’t many people who knew she was considering it," a source told a news outlet, "but she has been thinking about this and contemplating it for a really long time."
The insider added that the mom-of-two told Savannah Guthrie first and then informed Jenna Bush Hager.
However, everyone else had only "a couple of days to process this."
The broadcaster, 60, tearfully discussed her decision on-air, explaining that she realized it was "time for me to turn the page" and "try something new" after she celebrated her birthday last month.
Kotb also wants to have more time with her two young daughters, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancée Joel Schiffman.
"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she explained. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."
Guthrie, 52, told Kotb she's "so proud" of her for doing what's best for herself.
"You have guts, for someone to leave at the top of their game ... where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, 'but I dream even bigger for myself.' You inspire me," she gushed.
As OK! reported, Kotb said she'll be staying on sometime past New Year's Day, and she plans to remain within the NBC family — though she didn't elaborate on her future career plans.
Overall, the star has been with the network for 26 years.
Kotb addressed her news via an Instagram post as well.
“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the author confessed. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."
Page Six reported on Kotb not giving her costars much notice about her exit announcement.