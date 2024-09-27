Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Costars 'Shocked' at Her Decision to Leave, Most Didn't Know Until 'a Couple of Days' Before Her Announcement: Insider

The broadcaster, 60, tearfully discussed her decision on-air, explaining that she realized it was "time for me to turn the page" and "try something new" after she celebrated her birthday last month.

Kotb also wants to have more time with her two young daughters, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancée Joel Schiffman.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she explained. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."