Craig Melvin Reveals He's 'Nervous But Honored' to Take Over as 'Today' Show Host After Hoda Kotb's Exit
Craig Melvin has some big shoes to fill as he steps into the role of Today show host after Hoda Kotb makes her exit.
The NBC anchor, who is set to start his new gig on Monday, January 13, revealed he is "as ready as one could ever be" — but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a case of pre-hosting jitters.
"I’m excited. I’m anxious. I’m nervous but I’m honored," he shared in a recent interview. "It would be nice if I didn’t have to follow Hoda Kotb. You know, it would be nice if the show weren’t doing as well as it’s doing, but I’ve made peace with that. We’re gonna give it our all!"
As OK! previously reported, Melvin was chosen to replace Kotb in November 2024. The following month, an insider spilled the "entire team" on the Today show was "on board" with him helming the role.
"Nobody’s questioning whether he’s worth it, he’s a very talented guy who’s worked very hard for this opportunity," an insider spilled to Closer.
"Hoda is a total legend. The audience loved her and so did the network," the insider continued. "Craig has a lot of goodwill and no doubt he’ll throw himself into the job and give it everything he’s got, but ultimately it will come down to the ratings."
- Super Dad! Craig Melvin's Cutest Moments With His Kids Before He Takes Over for Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' Show: Photos
- Al Roker Will Return To 'Today' On January 6 After He Was Hospitalized For Blood Clots
- 'Today' Show Star Al Roker Admits Latest Health Scare Has Been 'Tough,' But He's Feeling 'Strong'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Journalist Katie Couric also expressed her belief in Melvin after he was chosen for the job at the popular chat-fest.
"The audience knows him and likes him, so I think it's really going to be a seamless transition," she said last year. "Sometimes those transitions can be bumpy and hard, so I think he's just going to get in there and operate on all four cylinders. And I think the show is going to keep getting better and better, even though it's great already."
As for Kotb, she got emotional as she signed off from her longtime position at the show on Friday, January 10.
"Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it, because I’m a mess most times, but I just want to say thanks," she said through tears. "Craig, I mean, I'm so happy for you. You earned this. You own this. And come Monday at 7:00 a.m., I'm going to be dead asleep. But you're gonna be fantastic. You're going to bring it home! Craig, you're gonna be so good."
Melvin spoke to ET about his pre-hosting nerves.