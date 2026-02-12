What Is Savannah Guthrie's Net Worth? How the 'Today' Co-Anchor Made Her Multimillion-Dollar Empire

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Savannah Guthrie's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie has amassed an impressive fortune.

Savannah Guthrie's work as a broadcaster and journalist has strengthened her presence in the industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Today co-anchor currently has an estimated net worth of $40 million, making her one of the richest hosts of the NBC program.

Savannah Guthrie's Reported Annual Salary Revealed

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie is one of NBC's top talents.

While Guthrie has never disclosed her annual salary, multiple reports estimate she makes around $8 million per year from her role in Today alone. She also has an extensive real estate portfolio, which includes her multimillion-dollar condo in the Tribeca neighborhood she purchased in 2012 and a second property she acquired in 2017. Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, dropped $11.35 million for a 4,500-square-foot Brooklyn Heights townhouse.

How Savannah Guthrie Began Her Career

Source: MEGA She initially pursued law.

Born on December 27, 1971, in Australia, the 54-year-old broadcaster earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center after graduating from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. According to Guthrie, it was only in college when she "started taking journalism classes that the fire was lit." In a January 2022 episode of Today, she revealed her mom, Nancy, pushed her to pursue a journalism career after she received a job offer at the NBC affiliate KTVM when she was 21. "When I moved to Butte, Mont., this was it, and it was really hard for me to leave her. And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah,'" she said. "She just gave me permission to go, you know? She could have held onto me. It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah, maybe you could find something a little closer to home…'" She worked at ABC and NBC affiliates in the years thereafter, eventually becoming a national trial correspondent for CourtTV from 2004 to 2006. By 2007, she found herself working for NBC News as a legal analyst and correspondent. Her other roles were NBC News legal correspondent and NBC White House correspondent before assuming her current role as a full-time co-anchor of Today.

Savannah Guthrie's Career Beyond NBC

